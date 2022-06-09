A DIE-HARD Johnny Depp fan got her idol’s autograph tattooed on her arm after bumping into him on a night out.

Paris Pattinson came face-to-face with the Pirates of the Caribbean star outside a hotel in Newcastle last Thursday.

The 20-year-old NHS worker had heard the 59-year-old Hollywood star was in the area earlier on that day so decided to keep an eye out with friends.

Paris got the autograph tattooed after bumping into Depp by chance on a night out.

Depp had recently won his US libel case against ex-wife Amber Heard and had been touring with musician Jeff Beck.

Geordie singer Sam Fender had also posted an image of himself with Depp just hours before Paris managed to meet her idol.

The superfan was elated after managing to meet Depp and asked him to sign her arm with his autograph with marker pen.

The following day she went to a local tattoo studio, Kraken Tattoo Collective, and had his signature permanently inked onto her forearm.

An image shows Paris’ arm resting on a black surface with her phone next to her comparing the pictures of the signature and the tattoo.

Speaking today, Paris said: “It was so surreal to meet Johnny, I was so excited and really nervous.

“I was also excited but the moment just felt surreal.

“He said ‘thank you for your support and thank you for being there all the way’, it was really special.”