Shocking video shows anti-abortion protestors branding patients ‘sinners’

A SHOCKING video shows anti-abortion protestors branding visitors of a Scots sexual health clinic as “sinners” and “murderers”.

Pastor Angus Robertson and Ross Duncan from Cumnock Baptist Church in East Ayrshire caused disruption to services at Sandyford Sexual Health Services on Tuesday.

The men spent hours outside the clinic shouting at people in the clinic using a speaker and holding boards saying: “Abortion is murder” and “Thou shall not murder”.

pic.twitter.com/nVJzq0h3cE — Deadline News (@deadlinenews) June 9, 2022

Another sign read: “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners”.

Shortly after the men arrived a counter protest arrived from pro-choice campaigners.

Beth Douglas, 28, who organised the opposition protest filmed the preachers shouting at people in the building.

Robertson, wearing glasses and a blue Under Armour cap, calling visitors “sinners” while Duncan holds up controversial signs.

Police arrived on the scene as tensions grew between the groups, with one officer explaining that he was simply asking the protestors to move back slightly.

The anti-abortion duo were filmed moving from their spot to the cheer from others in the area, with many chanting “cheerio”.

The NHS board confirmed that the men caused unnecessary disruption to their services and said their staff should be able to work without fear of intimidation.

A spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: We can confirm protestors were present yesterday, which caused some unnecessary disruption to services delivered at one of our health care sites.

L-R Angus Robertson and Ross Duncan outside Sandyford clinic (c) Beth Douglas

“Our number one priority is the safety and security of our patients and staff.

“Our health centre, targeted by protesters, offers a full range of services including sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, HIV prevention, contraception, community sexual & reproductive healthcare services, counselling and sexual assault services.

“As a healthcare provider we firmly believe all our patients should be free to attend for treatment and our staff should be able to deliver care without fear or intimidation.”

Speaking today, Beth said: For the past two months I have been organising counter protests against these two hate preachers outside of Sandyford.

“These are two men that will harass patients going in to get healthcare and most of the time they will wrongly assume most people going into the Sandyford Central Clinic to get an abortion when it’s a range of medical care they offer.”

Back Off Scotland have been campaigning since 2020 for the introduction of buffer zones outside Scottish abortion clinics.

Vice-founder Lucy Grieve said: “Staff at Sandyford told me that they couldn’t use the rooms at the front of the building due to the noise and fear created by the protestors.

Police arrived at the scene as tensions rose.

“This means that services were temporarily suspended whilst staff dealt with the protests.

“Sadly, this is now a regular occurrence. It’s absolutely unacceptable that patients and staff have to run this gauntlet due to an abdication of governmental responsibility.”

A Police Scotland spokesman today said: “Police were made aware of a pre-planned protest that was to take place outside a clinic in Sandyford Place, Glasgow around 11 am on Tuesday, 7 June, 2022.

“No arrests were made and all involved have now left the location.

“Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation that puts our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to upholding human rights at the heart of everything we do.

“We have a duty under the European Convention on Human Rights to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter protest balanced against the rights of the wider community.”

Back Off Scotland are expecting 40 consecutive days of anti-abortion protests, starting in August.