Scots cottages with world-class beach views hits the market for £1.35m

A SET of Scots cottages with unparalleled views across one of the world’s most stunning beaches is on the market for £1.35 million.

Beachview Cottages in Northton, Isle of Harris, is just metres away from the breathtaking Scarista Beach, renowned for its golden sands and turquoise water.

The new listing includes four properties, the White House, the Grandfather’s House and Fulmar and Gannet Cottages.

All four cottages are available to buy as part of a package deal.

The White House and Grandfather’s House boast incredible views across the ocean towards Uist.

Fulmar and Gannet Cottages have been built upon de-crofted land and are just a short walk to one of Travel + Leisure magazine’s top UK beaches.

Based in Northton, a crofting township on the west coast of the Outer Hebridean island, the cottages are home to a strong cultural heritage as well as the award winning beaches.

The sale is made up of a holiday letting business but could be also used as permanent homes.

Although potential buyers are welcome to buy the cottages as a whole for offers over £1.35m, the sale is also available in two lots.

Estate agent Galbraith said: “Northton is scattered along the side road off the spinal route A859, that leads to a beautiful headland of white sandy Northton beaches, fertile machair, coastal walks and a historic ruined chapel.

“The coastline is dotted with beaches ranging in size from the small to the three miles wide Luskentyre and Scarista beaches, all with stunning views over clear blue seas to the neighbouring islands of the Outer Hebrides.

The views strech over some of Scotland’s most stunnig beaches.

“Walks to the beaches are along the paths and tracks that crisscross the machair, the fertile low-lying ground along the coast which is abundant with wildflowers and birdlife, including golden and white tailed eagles which are regularly sighted in the area.

“Beachview Cottages is a highly successful holiday letting business. Established in 2009 with 3 5* star self catering cottages in this outstanding coastal location.

“Each cottage has been sensitively designed to sit comfortably in the landscape; the beautiful natural stone work blends in naturally, while the construction is of an excellent standard, including high levels of insulation and air source heat pumps which ensure minimal running costs.

“The accommodation is beautifully appointed and the interiors have been carefully planned to be both comfortable and, using natural finishes, to reflect the romance and atmosphere of the beautiful and rugged setting.

“The cottages, which are let from April to September, are fully booked each year, however, the opportunity exists to extend the letting season and grow the business further.”

Harris is the southern part of the Scottish Hebridean island of Lewis and Harris.

It has a population of around 1,900 people and attracts tens of thousands of tourists each year.