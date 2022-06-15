Factors that Make Online Casinos Grow in the UK

The UK gambling industry has undergone various changes over the last few decades. The majority of these transformations can be largely attributed to technological advancements. One of the main changes is the emergence of online casinos.

Gone are the days when players depended only on traditional land-based casinos. Most players have realized that they can make money playing their favourite games on online gaming platforms.

Photo by Micha? Parzuchowski on Unsplash

Today, online casinos account for almost 70% of the income generated in the online gaming industry. But what has influenced this dramatic growth? Although some online casinos, say Casino Nitro, offer incentives to attract players, that is only the beginning.

The following are some of the factors that play a key role in the growth of online casinos in the UK:

Blockchain Technology

Several online casinos in the UK are starting to accept crypto as a payment option. Incorporating blockchain technology into online gaming improves anonymity and security. With technology constantly evolving, it will be interesting to see the effect of crypto in the gambling industry in the future.

Blockchain technology is convenient since it alleviates the need for intermediary requirements like authentication and verification processes. Apart from making online gaming more accessible, blockchain enhances transparency and enhances the level of trust.

The revolution sparked by cryptocurrency has been embraced by major stakeholders in the online casino sector. Top online gaming platforms have begun accepting payment in crypto and other virtual currencies such as Litecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

However, the adoption of blockchain in the online casino sector has been slow despite its numerous benefits. Many players are still unaware of its advantages. This technology needs a network to function efficiently. Therefore, the sector needs to educate players about it.

Convenience

The rapid expansion of the online casino industry in the UK can also be attributed to the convenience brought about by mobile devices. The long lockdown periods during the coronavirus pandemic led to the enforcement of the work-from-home policy.

Traditional land-based gaming establishments were forced to shut down their operations. Therefore, many casino enthusiasts resorted to online gaming platforms to enjoy their favourite games. Most online casinos witnessed a record number of visitors during this period.

Besides crypto, most online casinos accept major credit or debit cards, electronic funds transfers, and e-wallets such as Neteller and PayPal. With online gaming finding a foothold in the UK market, the availability of these services can only enhance the industry’s growth rate.

The growth of the online casino industry in the UK is not expected to abate any time soon. Most casino enthusiasts, especially the younger generation, have realized that gaming on mobile devices is more functional and convenient.

Also, the games available in online casinos are more portable and flexible than the ones found in traditional brick and mortar casinos. Online casino gaming enables you to enjoy top games with family and friends without worrying about your different locations.

Reliable Internet Connection

Today, you can easily get reliable internet connectivity in all parts of the UK, including suburban and rural areas. Also, access to internet services is cheap because of the presence of many internet service providers in the communication industry. This has played a major role in increasing user traffic on online betting and gaming sites.

A stable internet connection enables you to access live casino games regardless of your location. Also, reliable internet connection availability has led to the growth of social betting.

Online casino sites are using this information to provide location-based gaming services. You will also find round the clock customer support services on these platforms. Until recently, mobile support entailed developing mobile applications capable of running on mobile devices.

However, mobile support has evolved to include mobile sites that can run on your browser. Some mobile casino applications now allow you to enable or disable features on the app.

The launch of superior 4G and 5G networks means that players can access better content fast. Other internet-based subsectors such as e-sports betting are also finding their way into the mainstream online casino market.

Better Marketing Strategies

You can sustain the growth of any industry through proper marketing strategies. If your business operates in a sector where competition is strong, you can employ some creative marketing techniques to stay ahead of your rivals. The same principle applies to the online casino sector in the UK.

Online casinos are doing everything in their power to appeal to new players. One of the most common marketing strategies is celebrity endorsement. Since celebrities have a significant following, few things can enhance an online gaming site’s profile, like a celebrity endorsement.

Over the last few years, many online casinos have sealed endorsement deals with celebrities like movie stars and football players. Some of the football stars include England’s Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka.

These affiliations are crucial in attracting new players to online casinos. However, these brand ambassadors need to exude success and present the online casino in good light.

Another popular marketing strategy involves determining player preferences and maintaining an email database. Online casino sites have realized that they can connect with players via an email newsletter.

Improved Bonuses

Bonuses and other incentives are among the most loved aspect of online casino gaming. Besides attracting new players to the casino website, they are also important in maintaining players’ loyalty.

Some of the most common bonuses in the UK online casino scene are:

Cashback Casino Bonuses

Online casinos want to maintain your happiness even when you are on a losing streak. How is this possible? Cashback bonuses enable casinos to refund a certain percentage of your losses to cover your losses.

This means that you can enjoy your favourite games for longer. However, you should always check for requirements that may hinder you from receiving this bonus.

Reload Casino Bonus

You will receive a reload bonus when you deposit more money into your betting account. It is similar to a deposit bonus as the casino matches a percentage of your balance. But instead of the house matching your deposit amount, it matches your lost real money.