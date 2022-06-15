How Gambling Has Transformed from its Inception to Now

Today, gambling is one of the most popular worldwide hobbies ever. Altogether, it’s estimated that 26% of the world’s population gamble, which is incredible when you put it into context. Essentially, 1 out of every four people you know likes to gamble – impressive, right?

Photo by Micha? Parzuchowski on Unsplash

You might be surprised to learn that gambling has been around for thousands of years. Since its inception, a lot has changed, which you might find interesting to examine. Here’s what you need to know:

The Early Days of Gambling

Gambling originally dates back to the Palaeolithic period, which is before written history. During this time, people would gamble with dice and rocks, from street corners to inside people’s homes. It was a fun hobby to pass the time – nothing more, nothing less.

Over time, land-based gambling establishments would start to enter society, from Europe all the way to America. These took the form of casinos, sports betting shops, and bingo halls – just to name a few examples.

For decades, these establishments dominated the industry. Just take a look at any Hollywood movie classic from the mid-1900s, like James Bond’s Dr. No. In these types of movies, gambling was always present in some shape or form – essentially, it was everywhere.

Then, in the 1990s, technology started to advance a lot while computers and laptops went mainstream. This led to the explosion of online gambling sites.

The Introduction of Online Gambling

Yep – online gambling was taking over.

Since the 90s, online gambling has only grown in popularity. This is thanks to the introduction of smartphones, as well as tablets and gaming PCs.

In particular, people love to gamble on their smartphones. It’s quick, easy, and convenient – basically, the ultimate combination. You no longer need to get dressed up and travel to land-based establishments when you can simply gamble using your smartphone instead.

When it comes to mobile gambling, the most popular types of platforms are:

Online casino websites

Sports betting apps

Online bingo websites

For example, the online sports betting industry is huge right now. From the NBA to the NFL, people love to bet on different sports games at the weekend, as it’s a great way to add an extra splash of excitement to the occasion.

Gambling Today: Why It’s Better Than Ever

So, what does gambling look like today?

Simple: it looks great. There are so many different outlets for gambling that it’s almost impossible to count.

If you want to gamble in person, you can head down to a local casino or sports betting shop.

If you want to do it online, no problem – just grab your smartphone or other preferred devices.

With most online betting companies offering super-fast deposits and withdrawals, there’s never been a better time to join this growing industry, which is why you are currently seeing millions of people start to gamble for the first time each year.

Conclusion

For beginners, it’s recommended that you gamble online first. As your experience grows, then you can think about going to a land-based casino or another establishment. The key is to build your experience, have fun, and always gamble responsibly.