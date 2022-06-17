“Heartless” nurse guilty of neglecting pensioner struck off

A “HEARTLESS” nurse guilty of willfully neglecting a pensioner who later died has been struck off the register.

Catalina Ferchiu failed to seek medical attention for 87-year-old Rachael Smith after she fell ill at Overslade Care Home in Rugby, Warwickshire, in February 2018.

Upon changing shifts, new carers said the pensioner “looked like death” before she was quickly rushed to hospital where she tragically passed three weeks later.

Catalina Ferchiu failed to seek out help for her patient. Credit: Warwickshire Police

Heartless nurse Ferchiu was later handed a 20-month sentence suspended for 18 months by Warwick crown Court in November 2020, alongside 240 hours of community service.

In October 2015, Mrs Smith suffered a stroke leaving her vulnerable, paralysed in one side of her body and unable to speak.

As a result of her conviction Ferchiu, from Rugby, had her register removed by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) on Monday.

In their decision the NMC noted that the former carer “cannot be said to have demonstrated genuine remorse for her actions as found proved.”

In striking Ferchiu from the register, the NMC wrote: “Both parties agree that, notwithstanding, the registrant continues to deny the facts behind the conviction.

The care home where Catalina worked. Credit: Facebook

“The conviction and the facts found by the Court to lie behind it mean that a striking-off order is the only appropriate sanction in this case.

“A striking off order would uphold trust and confidence in the profession.

“The conduct, as highlighted by the facts found proved, was a significant departure from the standards expected of a registered nurse.

“The panel noted that the serious breach of the fundamental tenets of the profession evidenced by Mrs Ferchiu’s actions is fundamentally incompatible with Mrs Ferchiu remaining on the register.”