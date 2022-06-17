James Bond fans given perfect chance to make custom villain lair

A DISUSED mine has been placed on the market – giving James Bond fans the perfect opportunity make their very own villain lair.

The property in Durham, County Durham offers huge underground tunnels and openings which span over a staggering 400 hectares.

The gigantic network consists of two 3.5 meter wide mine shafts and offers buyers the chance to transform the dark and dingy space into their dream secret base.

The disused mine has gone on sale but the price is revealed on application. Credit: Avison Young

However, curious applicants will have to wait before being given a figure for the mine, with the property being listed as “price on application”.

Images show the unused mineshaft where a huge tunnel has been crafted through the light grey, leaving towering high walls which disappear into the darkness.

A row of abandoned mine carts laying to the side of one tunnel where they have rusted in age after the closure of the anhydrite mine.

Another image shows a large open space with roofs towering high above the workers below, displaying the sheer scale of the property.

The inside of the mine is visible to show the potential for what could be built. Credit: Avison Young

Listing the unique sale estate agents Avison Young wrote: “The mine is located on the north bank of the River Tees and to the south east of Billingham town centre.

“The shafts providing entry to the mine are accessed from Haverton Hill Road via a right of way.

“Stable mine structure and non-reactive environment.

“Volume of the mine totals 11,500,000m3 and covers 400 hectares.

“Site at ground level totals 2.42 hectares.

“The two shafts have a 3.5 metre diameter.

“Located near to existing industrial premises including EfW facility.

“The property is well located with good access to A1 via the A19 and A66.”

Social media users were quick to comment on the bizarre listing.

One member said: “Not your average property.”

Another wrote: “Very good savings to be made on window-cleaning bills.”

A third added: “Hmm, I’m wondering if the nuclear bunker I would build here would count as a second home and would I have to pay council tax.”

The average price for a property in Durham is £204,465 according to property site Rightmove.