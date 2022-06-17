One-On-One with Celebrated Coach, Trainer, and Speaker Dr. Amin Sanaia

In every organization, several key factors determine success. This includes the strategies used, the company’s ability to establish itself as an authority, and the teams’ experience and determination. While they are all minor concepts, they each play a crucial role in determining the organization’s success, but ticking all these boxes is not easy.

Dr. Amin Sanaia is a well-known people strategist and culture builder who has been helping business owners tick these boxes and grow their ventures. He is leveraging his skills and resources to serve the people as he builds a more engaged workforce that performs at optimal levels.

According to Dr. Amin, his goal is to develop strategies that favor all sides of the organization as he promotes culture building. Dr. Amin is transforming workplaces and creating a culture of loving people. In doing so, he is also motivating and encouraging both employees and business owners.

As a successful entrepreneur who has been in the space for years, Dr. Amin understands the importance of teamwork and keeping a positive mindset. He is now leveraging this experience to help organizations as he promotes excellence across business environments.

He is using his journey to the top to push for culture building and DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) in the workplace as he shows his clients that no dream is too big to fulfill. While Dr. Amin is a popular name in the business world and has built a successful empire, some years back, he didn’t have any of these. He was a foreigner trying to adapt to a new environment and had to rely on a translator because his English was not that good.

But he didn’t let these challenges stop him from reaching his goals. Dr. Amin invested in his dream, and when he started his first venture, he focused on developing a work culture built on talent management, recognition, retention, promotion, diversity, and inclusion. This helped Dr. Amin grow his venture and ensure everyone was on the same page.

Dr. Amin is now supporting people to unlock their full potential as he develops effective people strategies in the workplace. He is creating leadership development programs and driving organizational development and strategy, which is helping him create an engaged workforce that performs at optimal levels.

His efforts to change the entrepreneurial space have not gone unnoticed, as Dr. Amin has received recognition in and outside the US. Dr. Amin has a PI (predictive index) certification and is a JMT certified coach, trainer, and speaker. He is also a two-time recipient of the Bronze National Quality Award.

As he continues to flourish, Dr. Amin is helping organizations reach their goals as he changes the workplace. He has developed a strategy called CRAVE (communication, respect, authenticity, vulnerability, and empathy). This is helping him promote excellence across business environments and create a more diverse and inclusive workspace.

With the ongoing talks on the importance of diversity and inclusivity in the workplace, Dr. Amin Sanaia is leading these changes from the front and helping organizations find their way easily. He has quickly cemented his spot in the industry and is now a well-known servant leader and champion for DEI and culture building.