Scots carer pushed 82-year-old colleague against wall and groped her

A SCOTS carer has been struck off after pushing an 82-year-old colleague against a wall and groping her.

Alfred Herries was found to have acted with sexual motivation at a resident’s home in June 2020 when he attempted to kiss the elderly woman.

The care assistant, who worked at an undisclosed care home in Scotland, gestured his head towards the alarmed woman’s breasts and said “show me”.

During the same incident he also touched her on the legs and bottom without her consent.

The horrified woman was in the high-risk category for Covid-19 given her age and Herries broke social distancing measures during the horrific incident.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) launched an investigation into Herries’ behaviour last week and decided to remove him from their register.

The SSSC said: “Social service workers must not abuse, neglect or harm people who use services, carers or colleagues.

“They must recognise and use responsibly the power and authority they have when working with people who use services.

“They must not abuse the trust of people who use services, and they must not behave in a way that would bring their suitability to work in social services into question.

“Without her consent, you held her against a wall, tried to kiss her, placed your hands on her bottom and legs, and gestured your head towards her breasts and said ‘show me’.

“The service user you provided care for was in hospital at the time and there was therefore no reasonable or professional basis for you to be at the service user’s home.

“Your actions also risked exposing a vulnerable person to Covid-19 infection.

‘You took advantage of your position, and your actions demonstrate a clear breach of professional boundaries.’

Referring to the attacked carer as BB, they added: “Your actions are considered deliberate and premeditated.

“You attended at BB’s home when it was likely that you knew her [information redacted] was in hospital.

“You attended BB’s home outwith working hours but your attendance was linked with your position as a social services worker as you attended in your capacity as the carer of BB’s [information redacted].

“This is serious behaviour, making this a particularly aggravating factor.”

On making their decision, they said: “We decided to impose a removal order, removing your registration from the SSSC register.

“You have not provided any comments to the SSSC save for a denial of the allegations through your solicitor.

‘You have not demonstrated regret or apology for your actions or causing distress.

“There has been a serious abuse of trust as you were aware BB was alone in the house at the time.

“The SSSC considers a removal order is the most appropriate sanction as it is both necessary and justified in the public interest and to maintain the continuing trust and confidence in the social service profession and the SSSC as the regulator of the profession.”