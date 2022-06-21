Global consulting firm Stratagem announces Paul Delacourt as a part of its multidisciplinary team of experts

Stratagem’s multidisciplinary team of experts as the global consulting firm continues its expansion.

Helping clients envision and implement crucial transformation system solutions, Stratagem has welcomed Paul Delacourt to its team of experts. Recently retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Delacourt joins the organization’s existing team as an authority on program management, security, and intelligence.

“Stratagem is a leader in identifying opportunities by utilizing preventative security solutions, enterprise program developments, investigation support, training, and external relations. This helps your organization expand and exploit opportunities.”

With locations in Washington D.C., The Hague, Honolulu, Charlotte, and Oregon, Stratagem is committed to delivering an innovative approach in the security sector. It does so, it’s reported, by assisting its clients in a demonstrated and essentially unique process combining an ever-growing number of capabilities.

Paul Delacourt points out that he’ll look to utilize his years of law enforcement expertise, and “That said, I look forward to assisting Stratagem in working with organizations across the board with the intent of developing winning strategies to transform the future by seizing the opportunity.”

Delacourt joins the global consulting firm after 25 years of dedicated work within law enforcement. Delacourt began his career as a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 1995, starting in Chicago, where he specialized in investigating drug dealing and gang activity.

Delacourt would ultimately go on to assume the role of the assistant director of the FBI’s Strategic Realignment Program Management Office at the domestic intelligence and security service’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. He held this position until he retired from law enforcement in May 2021.

About Paul Delacourt

Paul Delacourt is a veteran in the world of law enforcement, recently appointed to the multidisciplinary team of experts at global consulting firm Stratagem. Michigan native Delacourt is also a highly respected academic, currently serving as an adjunct lecturer at the University of Chicago Graham School, where he teaches on a variety of intelligence- and analysis-focused subjects.

Born in Detroit, the retired special agent is a graduate of his home city’s Wayne State University Law School and the nearby Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Juris Doctor from these two nationally renowned institutions, respectively.

Paul Delacourt is currently a director of programs at Red River Technology in Chantilly, Virginia. Fairfax County’s Red River Technology is a prominent tech transformation company. The business is primarily focused on harnessing the power of technology to improve how its clients do business.