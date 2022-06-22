Food and drink businesses in Scotland get new marketing resource

Members of the food and drink sector throughout Scotland now have unprecedented free access to market research and sector insights, thanks to The Knowledge Bank’s new website. The programme has also, for the first time, made its research available to members of the media who report on the sector.

The Knowledge Bank, set up last year as part of the Scotland Food & Drink Partnership, offers reports, events, and bespoke insights free of charge to all food and drink companies based in Scotland – and, now, those journalists reporting on it.

Amanda Brown (Image supplied by Clark Communications)

The programme has commissioned bespoke research to inform the sector on topics ranging from sustainability and health and wellness trends to insights on eating out, purchasing behaviours, routes to market, and more.

Project Director at The Knowledge Bank Amanda Brown noted: “The food and drink industry in Scotland is world-renowned and worth around £15 billion each year; from whisky to salmon and shortbread, we have a strong foothold on the global stage as well as here at home in Scotland and the wider UK market. We have spent the past year building this new programme and supporting businesses through webinars, events and reports as they worked to grow this vital part of our economy and will continue to build on this in the coming year.

“As the saying goes, knowledge is power – and we want to arm everyone involved in the sector with the information necessary to help it grow and become more resilient, particularly as we are increasingly seeing challenges across the supply chain. We know that using informed insight can help businesses build commercial opportunities.”

Resources are free to any member of the Scottish food and drinks sector and the journalists who report on it; for full access to the research please sign up on The Knowledge Bank’s website here.