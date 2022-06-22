The Great Scottish Tattie Run returns after three-year break

Weekend visitors to Silverknowes Promenade in Edinburgh should keep their eyes peeled for a sack race with a difference.

The Great Scottish Tattie Run is back after a three year absence and more than 300 participants are expected to race with a 20kg sack of Branston Potatoes on their back.

The fun event on Sunday (26 June) is free and open to all ages – female runners can opt for a 10kg bag of tatties – while youngsters grouped according to age can enter the Spud & Spoon race.

Pic supplied with release by Sure PR

And every runner can cash in their chips, taking home their free Branston bag of spuds, in addition to a bespoke medal marking their completion of the race.

The 6th Great Scottish Tattie Run gets underway at 2pm and entries can be taken on the day for people arriving by 1.30pm. The adult race for men and women is 1 mile long, followed by a relay race featuring teams of four who will run 400 metres each, and rounding off the fun with the children’s event.

Event organiser Terry Crossley, of Great Scottish Events, said: “There is nothing quite like The Great Scottish Tattie Run and we hope the people of Edinburgh will come along to take part or just to cheer on the runners.

“Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, Branston, race entry is free and participants can also take home their 10kg or 20kg bag of tatties, and for younger runners they will have great fun in the Spud & Spoon race.

“After an absence of three years due to Covid restrictions, we are delighted to be back at wonderful Silverknowes and hope we can establish The Great Scottish Tattie Run as a not-to-be-missed fun family annual event.”

Kevin Imrie, general manager of Branston’s potato-packing site in Abernethy near Perth, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring this fantastic event once again and helping to raise funds for some very worthy charities in the process.

“Twenty kilos is a hefty weight to carry, never mind running a mile with it, so it’s real test of strength and stamina as well as a great way to work up an appetite for all those tatties.”

For more information and to enter the race, visit The Great Scottish Tattie Run or turn up on Sunday at Silverknowes Promenade near to the Boardwalk Beach Club by 1.30pm.