Dental group is net zero sponsor of Scottish Dental Show

Clyde Munro to showcase its environmental initiatives as part of recruitment drive

Scotland’s leading dental group is to take a central role sharing its sustainability milestones, targets and hopes for the wider sector at the upcoming Scottish Dental Show.

As part of its ambition to becoming Scotland’s environmentally friendly dentist, Clyde Munro Dental Group has taken the inaugural role of net zero sponsor at the biggest event in Scottish dentistry’s calendar.

It represents an opportunity for the dental pioneer to share its ESG (environmental, social, governance) strategy to an estimated 2000 industry professionals expected to attend over the two days.

Taking place on June 24 and 25 at the Braehead arena in Glasgow, it marks the first show for three years, due to the pandemic.

As the event’s net zero sponsor, the dental group will also be hosting a lecture to promote the environmental work carried out, while bidding to inspire other practices to make similar changes.

Chief Operating Officer at Clyde Munro, Fiona Wood, said: “It’s important to us that we are at the forefront of the dental profession’s much needed green transformation.

“There is so much the sector can do to improve what is a questionable track record when it comes to sustainability. We have had to look closely at every tiny detail to see where we can avoid unnecessary waste and improve ESG measures.”

In an effort to reduce its carbon emissions, the dental group has ensured all of its practices are switching to renewable energy providers, replacing all incandescent filament bulbs with modern LEDs and is integrating a fleet of electric vehicles for travel as well as EV charging points.

In addition, Clyde Munro is an avid supporter of recycling initiatives – all of its dental products will be sent to Philips Dental Care Recycling Programme and all used ink cartridges to Recycle 4 Charity for repurposing.

It has significantly reduced the use of paper across all of its practices through a paperless patient journey, while getting rid of single use plastic cups.

Its flagship eco-practice, Glencoe Dental Centre has undergone an extensive makeover to become more environmentally-friendly, serving as the benchmark for all its practices. The premises now features a beehive – which is ready to welcome a colony of bees in spring – bird feeders and baths, as well as a wildflower garden planted by children from the local primary school.

Through showcasing the dental group’s strong commitment to sustainability at the Scottish Dental Show, Clyde Munro hopes it will attract dentists in attendance to work at the company as it seeks to navigate the nationwide shortage of dentists, particularly across its rural practices.

Clyde Munro’s stated ambition is to become Scotland’s “local dentist”, operating an expanding network of family dentists across Scotland, with each devoted to providing the best dental care, while reflecting the needs and character of its community.

It is committed to raising the standards of care in rural communities. In total more than a third of its practices are outside of Scotland’s seven cities and it operates practices from the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway to Orkney.

For more information on Clyde Munro Dental Group, please visit: https://clydemunrodental.com/