Developer considers change of course with community front of mind

Developers of a former care home in Newton Mearns have gone back to the drawing board and devised an alternative plan after listening to local residents.

Dundas Estates is now seeking views on a proposal to build just 18 detached homes on the site of the former Mearnskirk House Care Home after considering the views of the local community who raised concerns about the original project.

The estate of five-bedroom homes in landscaped grounds could be developed as an alternative to the proposed development of 65 apartments.

A virtual consultation process during February and March highlighted views held by neighbours relating to the design and density of the apartment scheme. Responders asked for a more traditional design, including pitched roofs instead of flat roofs, red brick to align with adjacent listed buildings and a stronger frontage to Mearnskirk Road.

The alternative proposal now put forward by Dundas Estates also addresses concerns about car parking and increased traffic flow.

Mike Andrews, Land and Development Manager at Dundas Estates, said: “We have listened to the local community and have devised this alternative proposal which we feel goes a long way to taking on board their views about how they would prefer the development of the former Mearnskirk House site to proceed.

“The initial response from residents and neighbours has been very supportive and we would encourage others to contribute thoughts on our alternative vision of how this brownfield site could be returned to use.

“When we launched a public consultation on our initial plan, we made clear that we wanted to fully engage with the local community and the exchange of views and information received was extremely helpful in shaping the structure and form of this alternative proposal.

“We believe an alternative style of development – which is lower in density – is potentially achievable and is sympathetic to and respectful of the setting of the former hospital buildings and the wider Mearnskirk Estate.”

Keeping the community as a core priority, the housing developer will also be identifying a suitable location for the locally much-loved Peter Pan bronze statue which was temporarily removed from the grounds by Dundas for safe keeping prior to demolishing the care home.

Following on from the consultation, plans will be reviewed and a formal planning application will be submitted to East Renfrewshire Council, after which representations can be made direct to the Council.

For more information on the plans and on how to attend the consultation visit: www.mearnskirkroad.info