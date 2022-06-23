A STUNNING property with a huge bespoke slide in the garden leading to the children’s bedrooms has gone on the market for £875,000.

Cornerdown in Belfast, Northern Ireland, has been built in a rural location and extends to over 4,000 sq ft – but house-browsers are especially wowed by the chute outside.

Children, and adults looking to engage with their inner child, will be able to hop onto the steel slide and wizz downstairs to the lower ground level of the property.

The bespoke property was listed for £875,000.

The bespoke playground ride has been installed at the side of the lower section of the home on a hill.

If that isn’t impressive enough, the inside of the detached property is equally as amazing.

An open-planned living area features a modern sunken ‘conversation pit’ perfect for entertaining.

Floor to ceiling doors and windows offer plenty of natural light into the family home.

A large master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite is located on the ground level floor next to a children’s play room.

The other four bedrooms are located next to each other in the lower level of the home – accessible by stairs or the more fun method, down the slide.

Estate agents Fetherston Clements listed the unique home on the market on Tuesday for offers around £875,000.

They said: “This exceptional detached property was designed by award winning architects McCann Moore with thorough attention to detail in every aspect of its construction.

“The property enjoys an enviable position on the semi rural fringes of South Belfast.

“The location offers superb convenience to South Belfast and Lisburn, whilst providing all the benefits and tranquility of this delightful rural setting.

“The property has five well proportioned bedrooms and three reception rooms.

“The extensive site has very private gardens, laid in lawns with mature planted boundary hedging, trees and shrubs.

The Belfast property boasts over 4,000 sq ft.

“Mature landscaped gardens in lawns with planted flower beds, paved areas, covered timber deck area and a made to measure bespoke stainless steel children’s slide, the gardens are enclosed for children and dogs.”

The property is close to Giants Ring and Edenderry Village on the fringes of South Belfast.

The listing has attracted hundreds of comments from property admirers on Facebook this week – mainly due to the garden accessory.

Brónagh Kearney said: “It has a slide outside, my inner child loves it hahaha.”

Becka Cee said: “This is the one. It has a slide.”

David Jamison said: “It’s the slide [that] did it for me.”

Rachel Anderson said: “I’ve added that slide to the list of requirements for a dream home.”

The average price of a property on Ballynahatty Road is £350,000, according to property site Zoopla.