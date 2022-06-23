Water safety competition makes a splash with Fife kids

Competition winner to dive in with free year of swimming lessons

Scottish Water – Learn to Swim Event -Duncan Scott – Cumbernauld. Picture Shows; Children during the Learn to Swim event, Tryst Sports Centre, Cumbernauld, Saturday 02 February 2019. ©Stuart Nicol Photography, 2019

YOUNGSTERS in Fife are being given the chance to win free swimming lessons for an entire year as part of a local water safety campaign.

To mark Drowning Prevention Week [which runs 18-25 June], Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has launched a design competition where local kids have been asked to design a water safety poster to be in with the chance of winning a year supply of swimming lessons normally worth over £240.

On top of the competition, coaches will be delivering lessons specially adapted to include key water safety guidance including the Water Safety Code and basic skills such as floating which are needed to survive in cold water.

Entries for the competition are due by 25 June as Drowning Prevention week – organised by the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS)– comes to a close.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is one of 36 trusts delivering the Learn to Swim programme in partnership with Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water.

Lee Cunningham, Aquatics Manager at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “Ahead of the summer holidays, our team are focused on implementing water safety messaging and learnings into all of our material – in and out of the pool to encourage safe swimming.

“To ensure a wide range of ages were engaged with the campaign we were keen to introduce a fun element which is why we launched the design competition.

“The one year of free swimming lessons equates to 49 sessions annually and we’d love for youngsters in the area to get involved by dropping by the centre and designing their own water safety poster.”

Scottish Swimming’s National Learn to Swim programme in partnership with Scottish Water was developed to help children of all abilities to become confident, safer and competent swimmers.

The next chapter of Learn to Swim is to build a real legacy for Scotland – improving water safety, and, through working with schools and local authorities, giving all children a real platform for success and to achieve their full potential in the pool and out.

Over the first four years of the Learn to Swim partnership, it has provided lessons to around 106,000 kids. It aims to reach another 100,000 kids by 2025.

More information on the Learn to Swim Framework can be found on the dedicated website: https://learntoswim.scot/