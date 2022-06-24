Scots consultancy secures four contracts amid batch of new clients

A SCOTS consultancy has announced a selection of contracts amid a batch of new clients.

Glasgow-based communications consultancy Perceptive Communicators has won four new contracts to deliver communications services.

This new business is for three new clients, hub South West Scotland, Forster Group and Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC) and has secured a re-appointment with existing client, The Scotland 5G Centre.

Following a competitive tender The Scotland 5G Centre has, after nearly two years with Perceptive, chosen to renew its contract.

The staff at Perceptive Communicators focus on providing a range of support for clients, both new and old. (Image provided by Perceptive Communicators)

This is to raise its profile in accelerating the deployment and adoption of 5G, a key element in supercharging Scotland’s economy.

hub South West Scotland which has delivered projects to a value of £650m across the education, health, leisure, office development and social housing sectors is working with Perceptive to promote its services to a wider audience.

Based in Bellshill, hub South West Scotland is a public-private partnership providing development partnering services to public sector participants within the South West of Scotland.

New client Forster Group, Scotland’s leading provider of integrated solar and roofing, has appointed Perceptive to support its growth ambitions and to reinforce its position as thought leader on renewable energy.

Following a competitive pitch for public affairs services, IBioIC has appointed Perceptive, to deliver Scottish Bioeconomy Week, the first of its kind in the UK.

Running from 3rd-7th October, the week will showcase Scotland as a key location for investing in the emerging biotechnology industry, with events planned across the week.

Julie Moulsdale, managing director at Perceptive Communicators, said: “Unusually we are focussed on just three sectors, technology, science and the built environment so have deep insight and great connections.

“These sectors are about improving lives and transforming futures.

“We are very privileged to make our contribution to this through supporting these important clients in achieving their desired goals through more effective communications.

“We are particularly pleased that The Scotland 5G Centre has chosen to renew its contract with Perceptive, a testament to the hard work of the account team who have provided them with a range of support.”

Paul Coffey chief executive of The Scotland 5G Centre said: “Technology can be very complex so we need a partner who understands what we do and is very engaged in helping create compelling communications.

“Perceptive has delivered this in spades and genuinely become an extension of our team.

“We are delighted to be working with Perceptive again to help us achieve our goals which will have an important impact on our economy and society.”

Michael Ross, chief executive of hub South West said: “We heard great things about Perceptive as built environment spec ialists, but a key element is their clear passion to make a difference and improve lives which is a great fit with our purpose.”

Dr Mark Bustard, Chief Executive of IBioIC commented: “We have worked with Perceptive before so know the high quality of their work and that they have strong insight on life sciences.

“Their pitch was head and shoulders above the other tenders and we are pleased to be working with them on Bioeconomy Week.”

John Forster, Chair of Forster Group said: “We have worked alongside Perceptive on several projects and have been keen to benefit from their expert industry insight.

“Similar to Forster Group, we want to make a difference to our environment and our economy and working with Perceptive will boost that even further.”