AN AMBULANCE with its emergency lights on was forced to wait patiently so a family of geese could cross the road.

Nakia Oliver filmed the unusual sighting in Salford, Greater Manchester, earlier this month where the baby birds held up a line of vehicles.

The video shows at least 20 young geese waddling casually across the middle of a three lane road – with their parents in directing them through.

Waiting in the middle lane of the road is a yellow and green ambulance with its blue emergency lights flashing.

The oblivious geese continue to saunter across the road unphased that they are causing a hold up.

As the final gosling passes, the ambulance drives by them precariously before hurtling down the road towards the casualty.

Nakia, a DJ from Manchester, posted the video on TikTok last week, writing: “Emergency ambulance waits for ducks and ducklings to cross the road.”

The post has now collected over 3,000 views with hundreds of likes and dozens of comments from viewers who were mixed in their responses.

One said: “Respect, but RIP in the back.”

Another wrote: “Aw, I wouldn’t expect them to carry on but it’s still nice to see.”

The ambulance waited patiently for the gaggle of geese to pass before continuing down the road.

A third added: “Like a soul train but ducks

A fourth commented: “I can’t lie, I’d be so pi**ed off if I was dying and the ambulance waited just so ducks could pass the road.”

Speaking today (FRI), Nakia said: “I was on the way to my radio show, I think the road is called Regent Road.

“There’s been about three separate occasions where I’ve been waiting for the ducks to cross this year.

“I either saw the blue flashing lights in the mirrors or heard the ambulance so all the cars were moving out of the way to let it pass.

“But we came to a stop in the road due to them crossing.”