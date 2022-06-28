A JET2 passenger has claimed the airline “did her dirty” after ordering a delicious looking packed chicken and bacon roll which arrived with barely anything inside.

Tegan Insley was looking forward to her meal onboard the Birmingham to Marbella, Spain, flight two weeks ago after not eating for hours.

The 20-year-old was taken in by images of a £4.30 packed-looking roll in the Jet2 menu showing off a tiger bread roll filled with an abundance of fillings.

Instead of the packed sandwich advertised, Tegan received a barren bread roll.

One image shows the snack with a layer of chicken, bacon, mixed leaf salad and spring onion overflowing from the roll.

However, Tegan claims she was handed a bland roll without any meat inside and instead with just mayonnaise and a sprinkle of salad.

Images show the insurance worker’s roll laying on the plane’s pull down table looking nothing like the advertised images.

Tegan said she ended up filling her roll with Pringles instead.

She posted a video about her disappointing meal on TikTok yesterday, writing: “Jet2 did us dirty with our food on the plane, please explain this.”

The post has now collected over 1.7million views and more than 94,000 likes.

Over 500 comments were left on the clip from viewers who claimed they also had bad experiences with airline food.

One said: “Surely not this must be a joke?!”

The disappointing roll cost Tegan £4.30.

Another wrote: “They can’t get it right all the time. Still the best airline about atm in terms of queue time, flight take off time etc.”

And another viewer commented: “That’s a violation.”

Tegan said: “We hadn’t eaten in five hours due to the check in/security queues so ended up shoving a tube of Pringles in the bread because we were so hungry.

“They had no toasties.”

Speaking today a Jet2 spokesperson said: “We’re proud to deliver an award-winning experience from the moment people start their holidays with us, including our in-flight food and drinks.

“Our in-flight meals consistently receive great feedback from customers, we’d like to apologise to the customer for any inconvenience caused on this isolated occasion. We will look into this with our supplier.”