How many Cigars Did Winston Churchill Smoke A Day

Cigars are a wonderful aspect of life that provides a way to focus on something else other than various pressures and stressors. It certainly is something that helps us to breathe in and out and to get to a state of calmness.

This state of calmness is quite important to leading a successful and wondrous life. That is certainly important because moving forward in a helter skelter way is not productive and can lead to regression.

Photo by Kristina Gadeikyte on Unsplash

For this reason, it’s not surprising to see many leaders smoking cigars. There are many examples of leaders ranging from Winston Churchill to Fidel Castro and other leaders smoking cigars in many sightings.

Often, it’s assumed that cigars are considered a symbol of show-off or fame but for the aficionado it’s something entirely different. A way to relax.

Today we do a deep dive and discuss how many cigars Winston Churchill smoked a day, the effects of cigars and how much nicotine cigars contain.

How many cigars did Winston Churchill smoke in one day?

Winston Churchill was a British statesman, soldier, and writer who was the prime minister from 1940 to 1945. He was also a parliament member, a liberalist, and an imperialist member. He has remained a member of both the Liberal Party and the conservative party.

Churchill was around during a very tumultuous time frame. Quite a bit of stuff was taking place within the world from world wars to many countries looking toward independence.

Considering his early life, Winston belonged to a wealthy British aristocratic family and gained fame when he joined politics. In addition to this, he also wrote books and wrote when he led campaigns for his party.

It’s believed he smoked an eye watering eight cigars daily. In addition, he did not smoke cigars for taste or nicotine instead, and he smoked cigars to chew the inside flavor. Due to this chewing behavior, the cigars became frayed. However, to prevent the cigars from fraying, Churchill made a brown paper and glued it at the ends. He called this paper belly band and wrapped it around cigars to prevent them from being moist.

We could say that he knew what he was doing.

How Much Nicotine Do Cigars Have?

Cigars are often confused about the fact that they have the same nicotine as cigarettes. However, this doesn’t seem right as cigars have around 100 to 250 milligrams of nicotine while cigarettes have 8 milligrams. This means that while smoking cigars, you consume almost 31 times more cigarettes.

This is quite a huge increase in nicotine. When you consider Winston Churchill would smoke 8 cigars a day, that is a staggering amount of caffeine. Although Winston Churchill died from a heart attack at the ripe age of 90, it begs asking the question if his cigar habits contributed to this. Or perhaps the stress relief he got from delayed the heart attack from happening sooner.

Churchill and Cigars

Conclusively, Winston Churchill consumed a significant number of cigars throughout his life. This is, however, not healthy. Instead, it can lead to different kinds of malignancies in the long term.