How To Train a Boxer Dog Not To Jump

Keeping pets is quite challenging. You have to take care of your pet just like a human, hence the name pet parents. From feeding to cleaning and training, you must ensure that all these things are taken care of.

Although you learn about your pet’s feeding habits within a month or so, training a pet can be a much longer commitment and in some ways a hassle. This is because every pet responds differently to each training method.

Photo by Sean Foster on Unsplash

One thing all dogs have in common is their excitability which can often lead to them jumping up. This simple guide will focus on how to train your boxer dog not to jump. Every dog breed have their own ways of showing affection but a Boxer dog is quite large so teaching them not to jump up is important.

Before we dive into how to train them it’s worth mentioning a few key things you need. We recommend ensuring your pet gets adequate exercise to tire them out, it is also worth investing in a large harness for both walking and training your boxer dog. In addition, it’s always worth having treats on hand to reward good behavior!

Your Relationship with Your Best Friend Should Be Rock Solid

Some dogs show their affection by jumping on their owner, licking them, or they want to cuddle with them. However, some habits must be taken care of, and the dogs must be trained accordingly.

The important part here is that the boxer may do so to others as well. The issue here is that the other people may not like it. If they do not like it, it can lead to some other problems between you and others.

This is why it is best to always have your wonderful Boxer on its best behavior!

How to Train A Boxer Dog

There are different ways for every other owner to treat their pets. Today we will discuss some of the ways you can use to ensure that your boxer dog does not jump.

When your dog tends to jump on other people, you should ask someone to train your dog if you don’t have any luck. That someone can be any person to whom your dog listens. The trainer should begin by commanding your dog to sit and stand. It is better if you act yourself when training the dog.

When the dog responds to the command, you can reward your dog with treat or anything it likes.

When you encounter your dog jumping on you when you come home, you should opt for specific techniques to train your dog. When you enter, and your dog jumps on you, you can turn back, ignore your dog and leave. When you do the same twice or more, your dog will eventually learn that it will only get attention when it is on four feet.

If your dog jumps on you while standing, use the same technique as you did before. If you are sitting in your lounge and your dog jumps on you, then stand up and ignore your dog. Repeat this action as many times as your dog does the same. Your pet will eventually learn that jumping is not an excellent way to grab attention. Instead, staying on four feet is the best way to do so.

Love Your Boxer

Although training a pet, especially a dog, is difficult, through consistent effort, you can train your dog well and allow it to grab your attention through other ways than jumping.