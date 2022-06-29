What To Wear Dove Hunting

Hunting is a passion for many people. It may be a passion because it helps people to spend time together on something more interesting that merely looking at a computer screen or mobile screen. Individuals can be out and about as they seek to be in nature and live well.

The fun aspect about dove hunting is that it requires a little bit of preparation. This tends to make people more interested in the hunting process and enables them to genuinely invest in going out and really making a fun time of their weekends away hunting.

Photo by Lenstravelier on Unsplash

It is no surprise that you need efficient skills to carry out a successful hunting plan. In addition, when going hunting, you must ensure that you prepare yourself by investing in a quality duck hunting shotgun, by wearing proper clothes and safety gear to ensure your safety.

This guide will discuss what you should wear when hunting for doves as well as what season is the best time to go hunting for them!

What To Wear

Doves have excellent eyesight. They can easily spot you if you wear colored or astonishing clothes that distinguish your look from the surroundings.

Hence, when going out to hunt doves, you should always wear clothes of the color of herbs, shrubs, and trees. This way, you can easily camouflage and blend with the colors of the surrounding plants. The dove won’t spot you quickly, and you can set your target and hit.

You can wear drab clothing for your hunting day. You can also wear shorts and a shirt of camouflage or brown color to wear on your hunting day. Pants can be a good option if you’re hunting in a cooler climate.

What’s The Best Season To Hunt Doves

People go hunting throughout the day, but there are specific times when you should go hunting as this will get you the best opportunity to find a shoot a dove. This part of the article will highlight the best time of the day when you should go dove hunting.

In the evening just before the sun sets is the best time when you should go out to hunt doves. It’s best to head out just before dusk for the best odds.

But before targeting your dove, it pays to work out your range, either use a range finder, or if you practise enough at a shooting range you can help zero in your accuracy. This shooting range varies from shooter to shooter.

Experienced shooters opt for a broader shooting range, while beginners opt for a narrower shooting range. However, generally, the shooting range is forty yards or less.

Where To Hunt For Doves

Although we have shared all the ethics and things you should take care of when hunting. But one of the keys is to know where you should go hunting. To search for a perfect location, you should go for dove feeding and congregation areas.

Some examples of these areas are corn fields, wheat fields, water ponds covered with weeds and foliage, or even algae. In addition, harvested sunflower and mustard fields are shared locations where you can easily find doves.