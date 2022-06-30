Decorating your first home: the top list of essential décor items

Picture the scene: after a laborious process of mortgage brokers and housing deposits you have finally been handed the keys to your first house but, as you stand in the empty room filled with delight one thought starts to creep into your head – what do I do with all this space?

Making the move to buy your first home is an exciting prospect, filled with highs and lows. Becoming a homeowner is one of the most pivotal moments in one’s adult life. But in the midst of house hunting, mortgages, and the all-important move itself, it’s easy to feel like you’re losing track of the little things, and with the abundance of Pinterest home décor inspiration to wade through its difficult to know where to start.

Luckily, we’re here to help!

We’ve waded through the “pin-spiration” so you don’t have to, and pulled together our top list of essential décor for your first home.

Photo by Becca Tapert on Unsplash

A Proper Dining Table

With the rise of smaller, open-plan homes many have felt the need to pick and choose which large pieces of furniture are entirely essential, as some opt to ditch the table and sit in front of the TV instead.

But there are some things in life that cannot be replaced – and a solid oak dining table is one of them. Sleek and modern looking, whilst traditional and stately the dining table remains essential in every home.

From bonding over a family meal to an expansive home project, the dining table is intrinsic to everyday life.

A full-length mirror

It may seem an obvious choice – but it’s also one of the most forgotten. You may be surprised to discover just how many people skip out on this crucial piece of furniture.

Aside from its obvious function to admire oneself and check your appearance, the full-length mirror serves as a stunning, simplistic, centrepiece for a room, turning any hallway or dining room into a grandiose space and adding a touch of elegance and with the multitude of frames, colours and sizes to choose from, there is a mirror to everyone’s taste.

A good dining set

From dinner parties to date nights, it’s unlikely that anyone will be impressed if you ruin your efforts by serving up your slap-up meal on the old chipped dishes you keep under the sink!

A pretty dining set, good china and nice glasses make all the difference when you are trying to make an impression, elevating your presentation and helping to impress your foodie friends. Don’t be shy to get creative, whip out the candles and the doilies and watch your table shine.

Wall Art

When decorating it’s crucial that you keep your own interests in mind – you don’t want a house that feels like it was designed by someone else!

One of the best ways to inject some of your personality into your home is wall art, and the options are endless. Movie posters, tapestries, family photos, oil paintings, the list goes on. There are infinite options for stunning wall art to help elevate your home.