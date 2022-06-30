HOUSE-HUNTERS have been left baffled after spotting a bizarre feature “hovering in mid air” in a property that has just gone on the market.

Online browsers are scratching their heads over a radiator that is located above a set of stairs in the hallway of a two bedroom property in Pencader, Carmarthenshire.

An image shows the white heater connected to the pipes and located directly across from the bannister.

The radiator is placed in a unique position as people come up the stairs. Credit: Morgan & Davies

Two black towels are shown hanging over the white railing – presumably being dried by the working radiator.

A fake bannister has also been stuck onto the wall and continues around from the stairway.

Apart from the baffling radiator, the rest of the terraced home appears to be pretty normal.

It offers a rear garden and patio area as well as an outhouse with pleasant views over the countryside.

The exterior of the home in Carmarthenshire. Credit: Morgan & Davies

Property agents Morgan & Davies listed the house on Tuesday for £105,000.

They said: “Here we have on offer a delightful two bedroomed mid terraced cottage in a popular village location.

“The property ideally suits first time buyers or investment purchasers and currently consists of the following.

“The property enjoys a centre of village location within Pencader, just four miles from the market town of Llandysul, nine miles North from the county town and administrative centre of Carmarthen and 12 miles south from the university town of Lampeter.

“The village of Pencader itself offers village stores, public house, a ‘chip shop’ and ‘baguette shop’.

“With UPVC front entrance door, laminate flooring, staircase to the first floor accommodation, radiator and electric heater.”

Social media users were quick to comment on the bizarre feature on Reddit.

One said: “A radiator hovering mid-air above the stairs lol.”

Another added: “Bleeding hell…”

A third wrote: “Is it positioned there to dry the washing on the bannister? Inventive, but weird.”

A fourth commented: “Easy enough to do if you have a ladder but not easy to decorate with the darned thing located just there though.”