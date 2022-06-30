Top TV’s for Gaming this year

With a swathe of next-gen AAA games making their way to homes this year, it would be a shame to not experience them without a proper 4K TV setup.

4K TVs that have great UI, great sound, and unbeatable refresh rates are not exclusive to the priciest televisions anymore. In fact, you can pick up a 4K TV with great picture quality for less than £600 that is perfect to accompany your PS5 or Xbox One X.

What makes a TV great for gaming?

Size is a factor but you don’t necessarily need the best 65 inch TV in the UK.

Aside from the resolution, which you’ll want to be at least 4K to truly appreciate the PS5’s next-generation graphics, you may be wondering what makes a 4K TV perfect for gaming?

Not any old 4K TV can run games at 60fps with no input lag (that’s a delay between the controller and the screen output). What determines the amount of input lag there is, is called ‘refresh rate’.

This is how many times per second your TV can ‘draw’ a new image. The greater the refresh rate, the lower the input lag. Getting at least 60 Hz is definitely a necessity, but getting 120Hz is even better!.

The best 4K TVs for gaming

LG 55NANO866PA 55” 4K UHD Smart TV

Possibly the best deal you’ll find on a 4K TV, the LG NanoCell TV is the cutting edge of 4K gaming. With an unbeatable 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR options and a massive 55” screen.

You’ll find that gaming has never felt or looked better on the NanoCell, and it easily tops the list as the best value 4K TV for gaming.

SAMSUNG UE55AU9000KXXU 55” Smart TV

Another recent 4K TV model, Samsung’s 2021 Crystal HD TV is yet another bargain from Samsung on a stunning display. Samsung’s crystal 4K screen has a fantastic range of colour and depth that leaps from the screen while gaming, delivering over one billion shades in total.

Its only disadvantage is, of course, its 60 Hz refresh rate which won’t be as smooth as a 120 Hz display, but still is very good.

LG OLED48C14LB 48” Smart 4K TV

At a massive discount, LG’s OLED TV is the absolute pinnacle of 4K gaming. Unlike our other selections, this TV uses OLED lighting; these are self-illuminating diodes that make up the screen, which massively reduces input lag and creates a fantastic, rich range of colour that cannot be replicated on a standard LED.

They’re also incredibly thin and light, they make a fantastic centrepiece to your lounge. Best of all, it runs at 120 Hz, so the overall gaming experience on this TV is unmatchable in quality.

LG OLED C2 Smart 4K TV

And finally, if you can spare no expense, the LG OLED C2; one of the most powerful 4K TVs ever made. Using OLED evo technology, which is brighter and lasts significantly longer than standard OLED TVs, alongside its impeccable 120 Hz refresh rate, this TV truly is impeccable.