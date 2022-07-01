Best ways to revamp your stairs on a budget

When it comes to home renovations, your stairs are likely the last thing that comes to mind.

However, your staircase is the heart of your home, and showing it a little TLC doesn’t have to be as expensive as you might think.

If you’ve noticed that yours are looking a little worse for wear recently, it might be time to take a look at ways you can revamp them.

Here’s how you can do it without burning a hole in your pocket.

Photo by Jason Briscoe on Unsplash

Get the paintbrush out

Painting parts of your balustrade, like your handrail or spindles, is one of the most affordable ways to transform your staircase.

Changing your colour scheme is sometimes all you need to make your tired-looking set of stairs the stand-out feature of your home – but be prepared to spend a lot of time getting it just right.

Make sure to sand down any existing paint or varnish first, followed by a stain-blocking primer, and finally your fresh layers of paint.

The experts usually recommend at least two coats of paint and a protective layer on top – to preserve your hard work for years to come.

Invest in a carpet or stair runner

If your stairs are looking a bit worn, but are still structurally sound, why not consider installing carpet or investing in a stair runner?

The design possibilities are endless, and with various colours and patterns to choose from, it should be easy to achieve the exact look you’re longing for.

This option can be as cost-effective as you’d like it to be, but it’s always better to go for a higher-quality carpet, even if it is a bit pricier.

Not to worry, though, you’ll certainly get your money’s worth down the line – and you can be confident that’ll it’ll last you a long time, too!

Replace one or two parts at a time

If you know you want a brand-new staircase, but you don’t want to fork out hundreds or even thousands of pounds in one go, you could gradually replace one or two parts at a time.

Start simple with your handrail and brackets, then go bigger with your spindles. As they say, sometimes it’s the smallest things that make the biggest difference.

If you’re willing to explore the possibility of working with an increased budget, you could replace your existing wooden banister or spindles with something more modern, like glass or metal.

This will completely transform the look of your original staircase, but at a fraction of the cost.

Ready for the staircase transformation of your dreams?

Giving your staircase a makeover on a budget has never been easier.

There are plenty of options to add character, open up your living space, and completely revitalise your design scheme.

In need of some more inspiration?

Get in touch with expert staircase designers, like the team over at Pear Stairs. They’d be more than happy to provide specialist advice and recommendations.