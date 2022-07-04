A MUM that was given 6-12 months to live after being diagnosed with an extremely rare form of cancer defied all odds and partied at Glastonbury 18 months later.

Eve Lauder ticked off one of her bucket list plans by spending six days at the popular music festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, last month.

The 47-year-old was told in December 2020 by doctors that she would only have up to a year left after being diagnosed with stage four goblet cell carcinoma.

Eve Lauder, 47, with pal Claire Wilkins, 45.

However, the mum-of-one refused to let the news get her down and has fought on to tick as many experiences off from her bucket list as she can.

Eve from Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, had already travelled to see the northern lights and climb Mount Snowdon.

But she was over the moon when she managed to secure a ticket from a friend to attend one of the world’s biggest music festivals, Glastonbury.

Eve and her friend arrived at the camp site a day before the festival started to set up camp.

Amazing photographs and video captured Eve having the time of her life as she enjoyed mingling with thousands of other music fans from across the world.

Speaking today (FRI), Eve said: “They said I had six months to live because I have an extremely rare type of cancer.

“I decided to live life, make the most of it and help people.

“I was offered the tickets by a friend two weeks before because someone had dropped out.

“There were so many friendly people. It’s been the highlight of my year.

“I came back on a complete high. It’s beaten everything since my diagnosis, just being there.

“There was so much to see and do. I want to go back next year, I think it can be my yearly thing.

“Basically I have to live every day as it is.

“Doctors say it’s only slightly grown which I say is good news because the chemo is working to slow it.

“I can plan ahead in the future but just not too far.

“I’ve just had a month of three holidays and then Glastonbury so I think I’m going to have a bit of a rest now.

“What they do say is if this chemo doesn’t work then that’s it. I can only use bowel chemo because there’s nothing for goblet cell cancer.”

Goblet cell carcinoid tumours are an extremely rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Eve defied all odds to party at one of the world’s largest festivals.

It gains its name from the cells which look like miniature wine goblets under a microscope.

There is currently no distinct cure in the UK and cancer doesn’t have its own chemotherapy treatment.

Eve posted about her experience at the renowned festival on social media yesterday (THUR), writing: “I was diagnosed with stage four goblet cell cancer 18 months ago.

“They gave me 6-12 months so I jotted down a bucket list! I have lived my life to the fullest ticking off my boxes, one big thing on my bucket list was Glastonbury.

“ So this year I managed to go. Wow wow wow, what an experience.

“Everyone is friendly, lovely and enjoying life. I loved every minute of it from the music to the food and the different areas to explore, everything was mind blowing.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who’s pathed I may have crossed and help me enjoy my experience.

“P.S I ain’t going anywhere, this cancer can do one.”

The post has now collected over 2,000 likes and hundreds of comments from festival-goers who loved Eve’s story.

One said: “Glad you had a great time, thank you for sharing this very personal experience, it’s made me feel even more grateful for what I have.

“And yes, the cancer can do one, you got this.”

Another wrote: “Fantastic, I’m so glad you got there and had a fantastic time. Keep up the fight, what an inspiration.”

A third replied: “You’re a real inspiration. Thank you for sharing and I’m so pleased you got to achieve another tick on your bucket list. I wish you all the best.”

A fourth commented: “This is amazing. Fair play to you, keep strong and keep going.”

Since her diagnosis in 2020, Eve has dedicated a lot of her time to helping others and fundraising.

She has raised approximately £30,000 for Cancer Research and around £8,000 for a local oncology.