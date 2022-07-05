Many footballers have had incredible careers! But which players have etched their names in history? Let’s find out!

Who Are The Greatest Soccer Players Of All Time?

But which players are considered the best? Check out our article to find out the 5 best soccer players of all time!

1. Diego Maradona

Standing at just 5ft, 5 Diego Maradonna is the greatest footballer we have ever seen. He had amazing pace, dribbling, and passing skills. He was incredibly flashy and made his opponents look silly as he effortlessly dribbled past them and scored!

In 680 games, the Argentinian scored a whopping 345 goals. He had an incredibly successful run at Napoli and managed to win the World Cup with Argentina in 1986. There will never be another Maradona that can beat his energy, creativity, and grace.

2. Pele

In second place is the Brazilian legend, Pele! Pele played as a striker and attacking midfielder and was a prolific goal scorer. His pace and dribbling skills were out of this world. He revolutionized the game thanks to his flair and natural athleticism.

Pele somehow managed to score 1200 goals, a record that will never be beaten. And incredibly, he scored in a World Cup match against Sweden when he was just 17 years old. Pele is one of the most gifted players of all time!

3. Johann Cruyff

The Dutch legend! He won the Ballon d’Or an astonishing three times. Born in Amsterdam, Cruyff had an incredible career at Ajax, where he made 240 appearances and slotted 190 goals. He didn’t rest on his laurels; he then switched to Barcelona, where he netted 48 goals in 143 games.

Johan Cruyff was an amazing all-around player. The Dutchman could do everything. He was a world-class defender, could score from anywhere, and had a great mind for the game. He was smooth on the ball, and his turn of pace could leave anyone in the dust.

4. Michel Platini

You can’t have a list of the greatest footballers without including a Frenchman! Michel Platini was an attacking midfielder with so much talent and a knack for scoring goals. Platini was famous for turning nothing into a goal. The great French player could score from anywhere.

Platini was an exceptional talent and managed to win the Ballon d’Or 3 consecutive times!

5. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is the only active player on our list. The Argentinian is still scoring for PSG, and at 34, he doesn’t look like slowing down. Messi has won a record 7 Ballon d’Or, and without Ronaldo, he would have 5 more! Messi is a goal-scoring machine, and his career at Barcelona is the stuff of legends. He scored 474 goals in 520 games for Barcelona.

Wrapping Up

Diego Maradona is our pick for the best football player of all time. The small Argentinian could do it all, and his style forever changed the game of football.