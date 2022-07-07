Thousands set to attend leaving party for Boris Johnson

TENS of thousands of people have signed up to attend a leaving party for Boris Johnson.

Almost 200,000 party-goers have responded to the event that is due to kick off tomorrow night at 7pm outside Downing Street in London.

The event was created by Howie Scarborough, who has labelled the gathering a “leaving party/work event” in a jibe over the Tories “Partygate” scandal.

Taking place outside Johnson’s current residence at 10 Downing Street, organisers have said there will be drinks and even cake for attendees to enjoy.

The event is set to take place on Friday evening.

This comes in reference to the PM being presented with a birthday cake in the Cabinet office during lockdown in June 2020.

According to sources, Johnson finally agreed to resign this morning after enduring over 50 ministerial resignations in less than 48 hours.

The wave of departures began with Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid vacating their posts on Tuesday evening.

A total of over 192,000 social media users have made contact with the event on Facebook.

Over 37,000 have said that they will attend the party in Westminster, while almost 157,000 people have said they are interested in the celebration.

Nearly 800 people have commented on the original event post, with plenty looking to have a laugh at Johnson’s expense.

Lee Stanley said: “Just wondering if there will be any beer? Because we all know what happened last time there was a party at Number 10.”

Katrina Harris said: “Only leaving drinks plus cake…we demand cheese and wine! After all, it’s a work event. Oh and gifts, don’t forget the gifts!.”

Paul Currell said: “I thought we could only party during Covid restrictions?”

Marion Tierney said: “Games galore such as ‘Pass the Ministry’ and ‘Haven’t a Cluedo’.”

Jack Addy said: “Got my suitcase full of wine packed and ready to go.”

Stephen Hunt said: “Is it bring a bottle or will there be leftovers from the previous party?”

Johnson became Prime Minister in July 2019 after winning the Conservative leadership contest to succeed Theresa May.

He then won a landslide majority in December of the same year, securing the largest victory in a general election in over 30 years.

Johnson has overseen the UK’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the ongoing cost of living crisis and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.