Clyde Munro partners with global leader to launch “Scotland first”

A GROUND-BREAKING dental clinic and state-of-the-art digital training academy is set to provide a major boost to Scotland’s dental sector.

The pioneering £1 million-plus project is being created by Clyde Munro Dental Group in tandem with $5 billion multi-national Dentsply Sirona, world leaders in the manufacture and development of hi-tech dental products.

The seven-figure investment will also bring welcome investment into Perth, transforming a three-storey B-Listed building built for the British Linen Bank in the 19th Century and occupied in recent years by a legal firm’s property shop.

While dentists will directly benefit from the cutting-edge training academy, the investment includes the creation of the UK’s first SureSmile® Studio, which can provide patients with advanced clear-aligner solutions to create healthier smiles without the need for traditional braces.

Fiona Wood, Chief Operating Officer with Clyde Munro, said: “Perth will be the first SureSmile Studio and Dentsply Sirona centre in Scotland and the innovative stand-alone training academy will provide dentists from across Scotland with access to the latest digital technology, which is transforming the industry, and the range of innovative treatments being offered to our clients.

“Perth’s geographical location at the heart of Scotland certainly played a key part in the decision to unveil our first training hub in the Fair City. It is easily accessible and ideal for dental teams based in towns and cities across Scotland.

“This is a major investment for the long-term while also supporting the increasing adult patient demand for cosmetic dental treatment since the country came out of lockdown last year.

“We are confident the SureSmile flagship in Perth will be the first of many in the UK.”

Glasgow-based Clyde Munro, which added neighbouring Dental Care Perth to its fast-expanding portfolio last year, operates more than 60 practices across Scotland, employing more than 200 dentists and caring for more than 460,000 patients.

The group has grown rapidly since being founded with seven practices by Jim Hall in 2015 and earlier this year, secured a £25 million cash injection from Investec to fund further expansion plans.

Verimac director and Fair City property developer Brian Blair welcomed the final piece in an ambitious jigsaw which has already seen Dental Care Perth and Salmoni Opticians relocate to specially designed adjacent premises in the city’s South Methven Street.

Mr Blair, said: “This development is going to provide a welcome economic boost for Perth when it opens this summer, at a time when so many businesses are facing huge challenges created by the fall-out from the pandemic.

“Scaffolding will be coming down shortly after specialist stonemasonry work is complete along with the installation of new and restored traditional windows.

“This is a prestigious project being driven by Scotland’s biggest dental group in partnership with one of the world’s leading dental equipment manufacturers, with factories in more than 20 countries.

“It’s a seven-figure investment which is regenerating a historic, corner site building and it will put Perth on the map in terms of pioneering, high-end digital orthodontics.

“The development will bring clients to the city from all over the country, along with dentists and clinicians expanding their knowledge of digital dentistry.

“The latest business in one-time bank premises which lay vacant for years will further enhance an area of the city centre which has already benefited from the £2.2 million transformation by Perth and Kinross Council of the long-neglected St Paul’s Church.”