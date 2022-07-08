Sole Seriouss: From a Hobby to a Global Sneaker, Streetwear and Collectible Empire

Sneakerheads have been around for a long time. However, we’ve seen an explosion of sneakers, streetwear, and collectibles in the past few years as the number of consumers, collectors, and suppliers has skyrocketed. According to a report released by PwC, footwear accounts for around 70% of the entire multibillion-dollar streetwear market. One company that has taken advantage of this trend is Sole Seriouss; an online sneaker, streetwear, and collectibles selling company founded in 2012. They have grown exponentially over the years because of their immense knowledge of their products, exceptional customer service, and constant engagement with their community through social media.

Sole Seriouss’ story starts in New York City, where a group of friends, joined by their shared love for shoes, met and came up with the idea of supplying the shoes we used to buy. However, starting a business was the furthest thing from these sneakerheads’ minds. To them, shoes were something they collected for fun because they loved them. As a result of them being high school students, they sometimes had to skip class to stand in line and wait for shoes. On some days, they arrived at school with sneaker bags from morning releases. Other times, the sneakers were so popular that they’d wait overnight, sometimes in harsh weather, just to potentially get their hands on a pair of shoes.

These guys were always on the move chasing their next acquisition, and that’s how they inadvertently learned the ins and outs of the sneaker market. While their persistence often lucked out, sometimes, they were not so lucky. These friends know what it’s like to wait in line for hours and still miss out on your favorite shoes, which drove them to start Sole Seriouss. They wanted to create a space where people could get the pair of sneakers they’ve been longing for with a touch of a button. The goal was to cut waiting times in lines, not have to wait in a sea of people outside the store, and decrease the amount of fraud in the community.

Authenticity, affordability, and seamless service delivery are the pillars that drive Sole Seriouss’ success. From their experiences as sneaker buyers and collectors, the Sole Seriouss team understands what their customer base demands, and it’s exactly what they strive to deliver day in and day out. The team conducts rigorous quality control checks that eliminate any chance of counterfeit products reaching customers. The sneaker and fashion are riddled with counterfeits and fakes; therefore, this aspect of the business is taken extremely seriously and is performed with immense caution. All the merchandise in Sole Seriouss’ inventory is inspected by the company’s experts, bagged and tagged, and stored on-site. At the end of the process, the items are then added online for customers to view.

As a general rule, Sole Seriouss offers a one-day shipping guarantee for all products that are in stock when the customer orders them, Monday through Friday. All the customer needs to do is go to the Sole Seriouss website or mobile app, order the sneakers, and they’ll receive them hassle-free. Their efficient delivery service eliminates delays, further endearing Sole Seriouss to millions of sneaker lovers across the globe. Sole Seriouss has gathered over 400,000 followers on their Instagram profile while posting original content and engaging with their community of followers. They continue to involve themselves with their supporters at events like SneakerCon and collaborate with other well-known sneaker influencers and businesses. For the past decade, Sole Seriouss has operated exclusively online. They hope to open a brick-and-mortar to offer customers an in-person experience. Also planned is expansion into other areas such as collectibles and accessories, making it a one-stop-shop for all its customers’ needs.