Scots hotel group to relaunch campaign amidst marketing awards shortlist

A SCOTS hotel group is set to relaunch a campaign in an attempt to persuade travellers to come and stay in Scotland.

Crerar Hotels’ autumn and winter campaign Coorie was recently shortlisted at the Cateys Awards 2022 for ‘Best Marketing Campaign Award’ following the launch of its inaugural Coorie experience.

The Coorie campaign was introduced to drive bookings during the winter months.

Last year, Crerar Hotels Group launched the Coorie experience for guests across its portfolio of seven four- and five-star hotels and inns, just as the colder weather began.

Author Coinneach MacLeod was part of the Coorie campaign, reading sleep stories for guests. (Image supplied with release by Tigerbond)

The hotel group also partnered with best-selling author Coinneach MacLeod – better known as The Hebridean Baker – on a selection of exclusive sleep stories for guests.

Each of the Coorie package options allows guests to relax in Scottish surroundings and features extras such as ishga spa products, scented candles from family-run Cairn Candles, bottles of red wine, or a dram.

This year, the Coorie will return in time for the colder months with upgraded packages including new products and experiences from other Scottish-based businesses to provide the ultimate Coorie experience when visiting any Crerar hotel or inn.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “It is an honour to be recognised amongst some of the UK’s most prestigious hospitality businesses, we are thrilled that we were nominated.

“Congratulations to Meldrum House and all the other well-deserving winners, including fellow HIT Scotland Trustee Dale MacPhee, winner of the Manager of the Year.”

Alison MacLeod, Group Marketing Manager of Crerar Hotels, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Coorie campaign, to be shortlisted and be part of such an elusive group is fantastic.

“It’s thanks to our wonderful team – including Catriona Piper – who really led the Coorie campaign and brought it to life.

“We have lots of exciting additions to our winter offering this year so watch this space.

“Scotland is an amazing place to visit all year round and with so much to see and do, we are looking forward to showcasing why a trip to Scotland in autumn and winter should be on everyone’s bucket list.”