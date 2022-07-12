Philanthropist Ian Mitchell King Explains the Best Ways to Volunteer in Southern California

Ian Mitchell King has years of experience organizing and participating in volunteer projects in Southern California. A proud Rotarian who takes pride in making his community a better place, King offers advice to help those who want to use their skills, abilities, and resources to improve their local communities via volunteer work.

Having helped with Camp Pendleton food drives, Ian King has seen first-hand the need for volunteers to help food banks. Recent statistics show that nearly 40 million Americans are food insecure, and there are many jobs volunteers can pick from, making it easy for just about anyone to help those in need. Food banks need drivers to pick up and deliver food, baggers and kitchen staff to package food, service volunteers to help those who come to the food bank, administrative volunteers, and more. Even those who aren’t able to volunteer can help out by donating food for those in need.

Ian Mitchell King also encourages volunteers to look for ways to help needy children and young people. Providing clothing, food, and shelter is a good start, but King also encourages volunteers to look past physical needs to find ways to help children make wise choices that will enable them to succeed later in life. Children need education and mentorship in order to make academic and emotional progress, and programs such as Big Brother, Big Sister, and PALS Youth Center offer volunteer opportunities that can help local residents make a difference in their neighborhoods. Literacy programs also offer great volunteer opportunities, and teaching a child not only how to read but also to love reading is one of the greatest gifts one could impart. What’s more, there are even virtual volunteer opportunities in this field, making it possible for individuals to volunteer from the comfort of their own homes.

Volunteering is one of the best things one can do to improve their community. There are so many opportunities to pick from that just about anyone can find a suitable option that aligns with their passions, abilities, and experience. Even so, the need in some fields is more significant than in others. To this end, Ian Mitchell King has years of experience helping those in need and offers advice for those who want their efforts to have the largest possible impact. Unfortunately, a growing number of Americans are experiencing food insecurity, and many of these needy individuals don’t qualify for federal nutrition programs. Meeting their needs saves lives and encourages people who may wonder if anyone cares about their needs and feelings. At the same time, millions of children and young people are struggling, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns.

Ian Mitchell King explains that teaching a child to learn how to read, helping a child improve literacy skills, and providing him or her with the love, support, and practical help needed to make smart decisions now and in the future is one of the best things a person can do in his or her spare time. Thankfully, one does not need a degree or years of experience in volunteering to make a difference. All that’s required is a caring heart, a willingness to learn new skills, and the willingness to take time to help out.