SCOTS author J.K Rowling has closed a road outside of her £2.2 million 17th century home to trim back her massive hedge.

The Harry Potter creator has had Whitehouse Road near Barnton in Edinburgh closed to traffic yesterday so that arborists can come in to deal with her shrubbery.

The 56-year-old billionaire had four-way traffic lights installed outside her home on Whitehouse Road, Edinburgh to allow the works to go ahead.

J.K Rowling’s home in Edinburgh where the hedge was trimmed. Credit: Deadline News

One section of the road was even closed off to allow more than seven workmen to tackle the 30ft Leylandii hedge using a huge cherry picker.

Images show scores of orange traffic cones placed down the middle of the road, separating a gigantic blue cherry picker from passing traffic.

The gigantic hedge towers monstrously high above the pavement where a group of men in orange high-vis vests stand below.

Two of the workmen were spotted taking a breather sitting and leaning against the author’s wall, seemingly overwhelmed by the challenge ahead.

The author had four way lights outside of her home. Credit: Deadline News

One couple were left frustrated after realising the work meant they had to rush to a different bus stop in order to make their journey on time.

Although they were glad to see the hedge being trimmed, they described how problematic the author’s greenery can be.

One man who wished to remain anonymous, said: “If she’s going to have it trimmed, she better have it trimmed a decent way back, because it covers the lamppost and there’s no light on this part of the street at night.

“It’s not good.”

This is not the first time Rowling has had to have her hedge trimmed back.

In 2019 officials from Edinburgh City council wrote to the star asking her to have the shrubbery trimmed as a “matter of urgency”.

More than a year later similar works were used on the road, with an 80ft cherry picker being utalised to cut the bush back and stop it from blocking street lights.

Furthermore, in 2015 one onlooker told reporters of the “chaos” and disruption caused to traffic because of the works.