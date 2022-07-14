Crerar Hotels Group dishes up four new head chefs

Crerar Hotels Group has welcomed four new head chefs to its ever-growing culinary team, with the ambition to drive the food and beverage offering and ‘field to fork’ positioning within its portfolio of properties.

Thainstone House, Balmoral Arms, Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, and Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa have all appointed new Head Chefs to lead the restaurant and kitchen teams bringing a wealth of experience from around the globe.

Antonio Cappucio brings more than 20 years’ experience within the hospitality industry to the senior kitchen team at Thainstone House, Inverurie.

Antonio’s impressive resume – which covers prominent positions in the USA and Europe as well as the UK – includes roles at the Belfry Hotel & Resort in the West Midlands, Ardoe House in Aberdeenshire and more recently Château Rhianfa on Anglesey.

Whilst Michael Curran is bringing his superb staff management skills to the kitchen team at Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa.

Classically French trained Michael also boasts more than 20 years’ experience across the UK and has spent the last two years as a freelance chef allowing him the possibility to expand his skillset and knowledge as well as introduce him to unique working environments.

The recently revamped Balmoral Arms, formerly known as the Deeside Inn, in the Royal Deeside village of Ballater has welcomed Gary Quinn, a Prestige Award nominated Head Chef who is bringing more than 16 years’ experience from some of the finest hotels in Scotland.

Gary is extremely passionate about the personal and professional development of promising young chefs making their way into the industry – something Crerar Hotels prides itself in through its Crerar Academy – which cemented his decision to join the Scottish hotel group.

Also joining the Crerar Hotels family is Anthony Wilson who has taken the reins at Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa with 27 years of experience.

Anthony has spent the last decade in head chef roles and is excited to take on this new challenge and will use the opportunity to bring his culinary imagination to life for guests to enjoy.

Chris Wayne-Willis, Chief Executive of Crerar Hotels, said: “I am thrilled that these four talented chefs have joined our team bringing with them a wealth of experience from so many different areas of the sector. We have been wowed by their culinary skills and passion of creating some fantastic dishes for our guests.

“Antonio, Michael, Gary, and Anthony all fully understand the importance of showcasing the very best of local produce from each unique location, and their combined impressive experience in the hospitality industry means we’re sure to see the rich larder on our doorsteps perfectly captured on every plate served.

“I have no doubt their presence in the kitchens will reinforce the already stellar guest experience at Thainstone House, Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, and the newly reopened Balmoral Arms. I look forward to our guests – whether local or from further afield – to meet these new faces and experience their food.”

Thainstone House, Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, Balmoral Arms, and Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa are part of the Crerar Hotels Group which has a collection of four- and five-star hotels and inns located in stunning destinations across Scotland such as Inverurie, Nairn, and Oban.