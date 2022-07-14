Hearts boss still looking to add new faces after making decision over trialist 

HEARTS manager Robbie Neilson admits he is still keen to recruit a new centre-half after opting against signing Joe Wright.

Neilson ran the rule over former Doncaster Rovers player Wright in pre-season friendlies against East Fife, Spartans and Bonnyrigg Rose.

However, he decided not to offer the 27-year-old terms, with Wright instead signing for Kilmarnock on Wednesday evening.

Neilson has already recruited versatile defender Lewis Neilson but is still looking to bolster his rearguard following John Souttar’s switch to Rangers.

Neilson’s side will now turn their attention to Saturday’s friendly against Crawley (Pic Hearts FC)

Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, Neilson, who watched his team come from behind to beat Tranmere Rovers 2-1 at Prenton Park on Wednesday, said: “We’re still looking in that area, but we’re looking for something a wee bit different.

“I thought Joe did very well, but I’m sure he’ll do well at Kilmarnock.”

Neilson, meanwhile, admits he is delighted how Hearts are gearing up for the new campaign after his team made it five friendly wins from five against Tranmere.

Hearts responded to going behind to Kane Hemmings’ opener by netting through Barrie McKay and Liam Boyce during a much-improved second half display.

The Tynecastle side host Crawley Town on Saturday as they step up their preparations for the Premiership opener at home to Ross County on July 30.

Neilson added: “It’s another game for us against Crawley and hopefully we can put together a 90 minute performance.

“The pre-season has been really good so far, I have been really pleased with it, a poor 45 minutes (against Tranmere) but hopefully that’s the last one for a long time.

“It was definitely a game of two halves, I thought in the first half we were really poor, very passive and just didn’t get into the game and it was almost a typical pre-season game.

“We were much better in the second half, I spoke to them at half-time about preparing for the first game of the season and making sure we were ready and second half was more the levels we want to get to.

“First half for me was like an away game against a Motherwell, Ross County, St Johnstone, that was the type of game it was and we need to learn to cope with that.”