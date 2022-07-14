A HOSPITALITY technology company has appointed a new Managing Director in the pursuit of further pushing the business forward.

Zonal, has announced Stewart Moss as the new Managing Director of its hotel tech arm, High Level Software (HLS).

The appointment comes at a time of development for Zonal’s hotel division and the company says Stewart will be helping drive the business forward, and ensuring it remains at the forefront of hospitality technology.

He joins from Cedar Court Hotels Yorkshire, where he was Group Director of Sales and Marketing and has previously held management roles at IHG Hotels and Resorts and Accor.

Stewart will serve as the new Managing Director of Zonal’s hotel tech arm. (Image supplied with release by Fleet Street Communications)

Stuart McLean, CEO of Zonal, said: “We are delighted to welcome Stewart to the Zonal family.

“With his strong background in the hotel sector, he has a deep understanding of the challenges operators face and a wealth of experience in boosting revenues and identifying potential new income streams.

“His vast insight and expertise will be an asset in helping our hotel partners grow, as well as nurturing and developing our own position in the hotel sector.

“He is the perfect person to lead HLS and take us to the next level.”

Stewart Moss added: “Stuart and the team have done an outstanding job creating a brand that really stands out in the hotel technology sector.

“I am thrilled to be joining a company that is growing its estate, and delivering outstanding service, and I can’t wait to get stuck into this exciting new role.

“I am ready to invest my experience into High Level Software and I hope we can grow to be a thriving technology face in the hotel market. ”

Stewart’s appointment comes at the same time as the company unveils its new HLS Marketplace solution.

The new product is a collection of hospitality apps and integrations forming a central software solution to help hotel operators “find a smarter way to work”.

The solution is designed to streamline operations, enhance guest experiences and generate more revenue.