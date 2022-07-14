How Energy-Efficient Cooling Solutions Are Helping To Save The Planet

Cooling systems that are more energy efficient are cheaper to run. Given that the world faces an energy crisis that could continue for some time, anything that lowers the demand for global resources is a good thing. Less reliance on energy from overseas and greater use of home-grown sources is something that virtually every western government is interested in these days. Nevertheless, more efficient cooling systems won’t help to save the planet because they stop regimes from squabbling over dwindling energy reserves alone. In fact, they have a great deal more to offer. Read on to find out why energy-efficient and passive cooling solutions are so beneficial to the planet.

Photo by Matthias Heyde on Unsplash

Lowering Energy Consumption

As mentioned, lower energy consumption saves money and lessens the demand for global energy supplies. However, this is not just about making the best of the geopolitical situation given that so much of the world’s energy needs are met by the Middle East and Russia. This is because lowering energy consumption that is derived from oil – and especially coal – is essential if the world is to meet its carbon reduction targets.

The effects of global climate change can be felt already in various parts of the world. Soaring temperatures in India and rising sea levels in the Pacific Ocean have already impacted on the daily lives of ordinary people. As staying cool becomes even more important in places like northern Europe, so the demand for air conditioning systems and other cooling solutions is likely to grow. Therefore, all future installations really ought to be as energy-efficient as possible.

Keeping Workforces Cool

Although commercial air conditioning systems were not always the norm in factories and production facilities, they increasingly are. This is because employers tend to understand that cooler workforces are more efficient ones who operate more productively and with fewer errors. Indeed, the same goes for production facilities that run on robotic lines because cooler environments tend to lead to fewer breakdowns. According to no less an authority than the World Bank, access to cooling is a key part of productivity and well-being. Consequently, energy-efficient cooling systems are just as much to do with social cohesion and employee health as they are economic capacity in a changing global environment.

Protecting Food From Spoiling

Modern chiller cabinets and eutectic refrigerated transport systems are more efficient than ever before. As a result, even perishable foodstuffs, like meat, fruit and salad leaves, can arrive with consumers in pretty much the same condition they left in. This is good because consumers are able to eat food that looks and tastes fresh even if it is several days old, or even more. Obviously, supermarkets and online sellers of fresh produce gain a commercial benefit here because it means that they can continue to supply items for longer. In short, they have an improved shelf life.

However, from a global perspective, this also means that less food is wasted because it has yet to go out of date. Growing food comes with an associated carbon footprint because of the machinery, transport costs and fertilisers that are used in modern farming. If, as consumers, we want to support green food production methods, then energy-efficient solutions from the farm to the retailer and beyond are part of what will get us there. This also means more efficient fridges and freezers in the home, too, of course.

Getting Rid of Legacy Systems

According to TJ Refrigeration, an air conditioning repairer and installer, one of the best things about modern aircon installations is that they will continue to operate much more efficiently for longer. This means that, unlike older systems, they will tend to suffer fewer losses as they age. Legacy systems are often woefully inefficient and can only be patched up. That’s why so many commercial installations from the last few decades are now being ripped out and replaced with tailor-made solutions that are designed around the particular needs of the building they’re being installed in. Simply by replacing old and inefficient air conditioning units, businesses can lower their overheads, operate more efficiently and play their part in dealing with the global climate emergency.

Keeping Medications Cool

During the pandemic and the subsequent vaccine rollout, the public truly grasped the concept of medical cooling like never before. Specialist and often highly efficient units were needed for some of the vaccines that were offered to the public although later versions could be stored in more conventional medical fridges. By extending the lifecycle of medications, it is possible for medical professionals to get often life-saving therapies to harder-to-reach communities in the developing world. Some cooling systems even run on solar power so they can be used in the field where there might be no mains electricity at all.