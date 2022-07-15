Slendoor: One-bed flat listed for rent with bizarre narrow door in bathroom

A ONE bedroom flat has been listed to rent with a bizarre feature in the bathroom – an extremely narrow door to the garden.

The part-furnished property in Brighton, East Sussex boasts a unique door found right next to the shower cubicle which appears to be no wider than one ft.

One image shows the white tiled bathroom which contains a shower cubicle with sliding glass doors, a sink and a radiator.

The shower has a door to the garden next to it. Credit: David Maslen

To the right-hand-side of the shower cubicle is a very tall and narrow door, complete with a handle, a keyhole and pane of frosted glass.

The door appears to be no more than one ft wide and is so thin that tenants will have to turn sideways to move through doorway.

The home is available to rent from September for £970 per calendar month and also offers a spacious bedroom, lounge and an open plan kitchen.

The property also boasts wood chipped back garden with a table and chairs and is complete with new carpets.

The floorplan of the property shows the door in the bathroom. Credit: David Maslen

Estate agents David Maslen listed the property, writing: “A rarely available compact first floor one bedroom garden flat located in a popular residential area just off Elm Grove, with great transport links across the city.

“Part furnished, this property has a fitted kitchen and modern white bathroom with gas heating, double glazed windows and a garden.”

The rental property has set tongues wagging on social media after users spotted the unique door.

One member wrote: “Pretty sure that’s against regulations as a secondary means of escape in case of a fire.”

Another commented: “Fire regulations say windows should have a minimum width of 450mm but no mention of door width, I wonder if they got this through on a depressing technicality.”

A third replied: “Building regulations say that an external door should be 775mm wide, so the fire section you quote would presumably not need to repeat that minimum.”