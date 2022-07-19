Buying a Parasol? Consider These Important Factors

A hot and sunny day is perfect for spending time in the garden. You can relax on a lounge chair or have an excellent session at the pool. But what about sun protection? Between those pool sessions and lounging, you also need shade in your garden; this is where Solero parasols come into effective use.

Photo by Rutger Lanser on Unsplash

They offer relief from intense sunlight and add color and glamor to gardens and patios. They will give your backyard an exclusive style to stand out in the neighborhood but only if chosen carefully. So, consider the below pointers when buying a parasol:

Assess the Landscape

You must go through your landscape carefully before buying a parasol. Check the hardscape, layout, and the plants you grow to choose a parasol that fits perfectly. If there’s an outdoor table you want to cover, take measurements of the same.

Identify the right spot to install the parasol in your garden and make sure the spot is away from structures or traffic areas like grilling areas, outdoor kitchens, or your house’s roof.

Consider the Type and Size of Parasol

Based on the amount of space you possess and your requirements for a parasol, you can go for any of the three types available on the market. These include cantilever, tilted, and upright parasols.

Note that parasols come in varied sizes. You must think about the height and the diameter you require before buying the item. Typically, these covers come in adjustable heights and diameters ranging between 2 and 4 meters.

Consider the thickness and the type of parasol you require and the purpose you want it to serve to decide on the size of the parasol. If you need protection from UV radiation, go for parasols made of higher-density fabric. It is best to go for parasols made of acrylic material, while polyester canopies are perfect for the ones on a budget.

Take Parasol Frame into Account

Selecting the suitable frame material for your parasol is also very important, and you do not require a frame that quickly gets damaged by corrosion or wind. Best frame materials include fiberglass, wood, aluminum, or steel.

Purpose, Style, and Shape

Before buying a parasol, it is necessary to determine the purpose you want the item to serve. That’s important because buying a garden parasol is not the same as buying one for a commercial terrace or building. You want more options in aesthetic styling when purchasing a garden parasol. In contrast, the commercial ones need to be more customizable, so you can easily transform them into marketing props for your business promotion.

Parasols in intricate, inviting styles and exclusive shapes are perfect for the hospitality industry as they can attract many clients. For example, you can go for a parasol in an octagonal shape instead of opting for the round, simple ones. Contrastingly, parasols must be considered in a more professional and less distracting look for the outdoor areas of factories and office buildings.

The Bottom Line

You need a parasol to give an aesthetic touch to your property or for its functional usage. In both cases, you cannot compromise on the quality and durability of the parasol. So, make sure to get one in a strong frame and a material that does not fade easily. Follow the considerations above to make an informed buying decision.