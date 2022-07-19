Five European Destinations You Should Consider This Summer

If you’re like us, then it’s quite likely that you’ll be considering where you’re going to be visiting on your travels this summer. And if you’re anything like us, you’ll almost certainly be considering Europe.

With such a diverse continent you can find anything you’re possibly looking for, from foodie hotspots to towns steeped in history, incredible sport, unforgettable parties, and the most relaxing of breaks.

Every city has its own unique vibe, from the trendy boulevards of Paris, to the cobbled streets of Rome. But where should you be considering this summer? We run down a few of the great European cities you may not have considered…

Bilbao

Photo by Yves Alarie on Unsplash

Bilbao is the highlight of the Basque Country, a true gem of a region in northern Spain. With stunning landscapes surrounding it, this edgy foodie capital is a real treasure trove of culture.

The city is surrounded by rolling hills, and is just a stone’s throw from the coastline, offering brilliant walks and the perfect place to chill out of an afternoon or at the end of the day. From the tops of the hills you can look down over a picture perfect city, with the skyline dominated by the iconic, shimmering Guggenheim museum.

It’s been in the city since 1997 and is undoubtedly its main attraction. A day looking around the many exhibits and pieces of work is a must, finished off with some tapas on the banks of the Estuary of Bilbao.

Monte Carlo

It’s the playground of the rich and famous, well known for its luxurious shops and opulent casinos, and in a day and age where the gaming industry is at an all-time high, it’s the perfect spot for those wanting to sample it in style.

It’s a completely different experience to what you would find when playing the many online casinos like Grosvenor for an example, with online blackjack in your pyjamas switched for a tuxedo, or a spin on the virtual roulette wheel in a hoodie replaced with an evening dress and a cocktail.

Monaco itself is just 200 hectares in total and the world’s second smallest country, but boy does it pack a punch, particularly on Grand Prix weekend which really is one of those once-in-a-lifetime trips.

Florence

Florence is one of Italy’s most beautiful cities. Like much of the Italian cuisine, it’s just irresistible. It’s a city that oozes romance thanks to its stunning Renaissance architecture and world-class art.

Culturally, it’s one of the most important cities in the country and you’ll find dozens of galleries, while it also feels like every time you turn a corner you’re faced with a masterpiece in its own right.

Like Milan, there’s a bustling shopping scene with many of the nation’s finest designers having stores there, while you’ll find many more specialist boutiques too for those looking for something that little bit special.

Lisbon

Built on seven hills, Lisbon is the Portuguese capital and is a vibrant city that has so much to offer, especially when it comes to food. The seafood in the city is phenomenal, and if you can get a table, there’s no better place to dine than Ponto Final, on the other side of the river offering stunning views of the Tagus and Lisbon.

Elsewhere, Lisbon also has a thriving modern art scene with LxFactory certainly worth a visit, while a trim down to Belem will provide plenty of history, not to mention some of the finest custard tarts in the world.

Athens

Athens may predominantly be known for its history, and while the Acropolis and the many museums exploring the city’s ancient past is a must, there’s also a very creative and cool side to Athens too.

It’s a hotspot for street art and there is also some exquisite street food going on too, including Hoocut, a place set up by three Greek celebrity chefs that offers quite mouth-watering kebabs.