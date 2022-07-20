Edinburgh Fringe news and reviews

THE biggest arts festivals in the world, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, is returning to normal this August, celebrating 75 years, after a two-year Covid hiatus.

This year’s programme features work across 3,171 shows, from 58 countries.

After the challenges of previous years its more important than ever to celebrate the Fringe’s return so at Deadline News we are proud to announce that we will be providing comprehensive coverage of the Fringe this year.

We have a team of dedicated reporters who will work round the clock to bring you the best the Fringe has to offer in the form of reviews, previews, pictures and more.

We aim to cover as much of the Fringe as possible this year and would be delighted to hear from anyone involved.

Contact us at [email protected] if you’ve got a Fringe story, are running a show or taking part.

We look forward to hearing from you and hope to contribute to making the Fringe’s 75th year one of the best ever.