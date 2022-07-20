Thursday, July 21, 2022
EntertainmentFestival FringeEdinburgh Fringe news and reviews
EntertainmentFestival Fringe
0
14
More by Douglas Simpson

Edinburgh Fringe news and reviews

THE biggest arts festivals in the world, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, is returning to normal this August, celebrating 75 years, after a two-year Covid hiatus.

This year’s programme features work across 3,171 shows, from 58 countries. 

After the challenges of previous years its more important than ever to celebrate the Fringe’s return so at Deadline News we are proud to announce that we will be providing comprehensive coverage of the Fringe this year. 

We have a team of dedicated reporters who will work round the clock to bring you the best the Fringe has to offer in the form of reviews, previews, pictures and more. 

We aim to cover as much of the Fringe as possible this year and would be delighted to hear from anyone involved. 

Contact us at [email protected] if you’ve got a Fringe story, are running a show or taking part.

We look forward to hearing from you and hope to contribute to making the Fringe’s 75th year one of the best ever. 

fringe 75 years
Photo by Neil Hanna, provided via Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society.
Previous articleIndependent review into racism in Scottish Cricket set to be published

Related Stories

About

Deadline News
Suite 6, Bonnington Bond,
2 Anderson Place,
Edinburgh
EH6 5NP

Tel: 0131 516 3433

Useful Links

Social