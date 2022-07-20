HOUSE-BROWSERS have been left shocked after spotting a golliwog doll hanging in the bedroom of an online property listing.

The three bedroom home in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire has been put on the market for offers over £210,000 – but it is the hanging doll that has people talking.

Potential buyers were stunned to find the controversial doll hanging up in one of the images online.

The golliwog was hanging from the curtain rail. Credit: Yopa Estate Agents

In the 19th-century book it originates from, a “golliwog” doll was described as “a horrid sight, the blackest gnome”.

Its name has since been appropriated as a racist term for black people across the USA, Europe and Australia.

An image shows the easily-recognisable golliwog doll hanging from a curtain rail in one of the bedrooms.

On the wall adjacent to the doll, a wooden board reads ‘love, dream, smile’.

Online browsers have taken to social media after being taken aback by the sighting.

One said: “The fact it’s hanging makes it extra creepy somehow.”

Another wrote: “Not gonna lie, apart from the racist teddy, that’s a nice little house.”

The floor plan of the property. Credit: Yopa Estate Agents

A third added: “This is weird, I always keep mine chained up in the basement like a normal person.”

The golliwog doll was created in the late 19th Century by author Florence Kate Upton in a children’s book called ‘The Adventures of Two Dutch Dolls and a Golliwogg’.

It remained popular in the United Kingdom until the 1970s.

It is widely believed that a golliwog is a racist caricature towards black people of African descent with its dark skin, eyes rimmed in white and exaggerated lips.

Estate agent Yopa describes the property as: “Are you looking for a desirable three bedroom semi-detached property close to schools and in a fantastic location with fabulous views, then take a look at what this property can offer you.

“This stunningly presented three bedroom semi-detached property is warm, welcoming and ready to go.

“Lovingly cared for by its current owner for over 30 years and having benefited from modernisation over that time.”