Independent review into racism in Scottish Cricket set to be published

AN INDEPENDENT review into racism in Scottish Cricket is set to be published.

Plan4Sport, the organisation leading the review into racism in Scottish cricket, will publish its final report at 11am on Monday 25th July.

Global Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) experts, Plan4Sport, were commissioned by Scotland’s national agency for sport, sportscotland, to lead the detailed independent review in December 2021.

The process started in January this year and has included direct engagement with hundreds of people.

The report has consulted hundreds of people across all levels of Scottish cricket. Photo by vicky adams on Unsplash

Publication of the report follows an in-depth consultation exercise involving hundreds of people from across all levels of Scottish cricket

This has included grassroots players, staff, national squad players, board members, coaches, regional association management committee members and match officials and club members.

The final review report and associated recommendations will be published on the sportscotland website www.sportscotland.org.uk at 11am on Monday.

Managing Director of Plan4Sport, Louise Tideswell, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has stepped forward and taken the time to be part of this Independent Review.

“Whether you have completed one of the surveys or spoken directly to Plan4Sport to share your experiences, you have helped to shape the future of cricket in Scotland.

“The Independent Review will provide clear recommendations on how cricket can move forward from this point, and everyone involved in cricket in Scotland will be able to contribute to that next step.”

Chief Executive of sportscotland, Stewart Harris, said: “As we prepare for publication of the independent review into racism in Scottish cricket, I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this important piece of work, particularly the many victims who came forward to share their experiences of racism, discrimination and inequalities.”