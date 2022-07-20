Scottish catering, events and venue operator celebrates business growth

Independent Scottish catering, events and venue operators, Hickory, is celebrating further business growth after securing a prestigious contract with the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh-headquartered Hickory has signed a partnership with the National Museum of Scotland to offer a range of food and drink experiences for the landmark venue’s private guests. These include offering private events for 25 up to 1,500 guests, from intimate wedding ceremonies to gala dinners and red-carpet award ceremonies, across its spaces, including the grand gallery, rooftops and Bute room.

Elaine Elder, Director of Sales and Marketing at National Museums Scotland Enterprises, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Hickory to our panel of caterers here at the National Museum of Scotland. When partnering with our suppliers, we build strong relationships on trust and belief in their high quality as well as their ability to execute five star events for our global audience. The team at Hickory are a joy to work with and as a dynamic and progressive business we know our clients are in safe hands. We look forward to producing outstanding events and memorable occasions together.”

Stephanie Stubbs, Hickory Managing Director, said: “We’re delighted to partner with the National Museum of Scotland, a landmark city centre venue that plays a vital role in the culture of the Scottish capital. We share a passion for creativity and collaboration and are thrilled to see guests enjoying our food and drink experiences across the National Museums incredible spaces.”

In addition to adding the iconic National Museum of Scotland in the heart of the Scottish capital to its expanding client list, Hickory has recently also won a new contract to operate hospitality at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open and to work with Fringe by the Sea Festival for a second-year running.

The new business win builds on Hickory’s ongoing success in servicing some of the country’s most high-profile festivals, along with major sporting and other events, and venues. Hickory has become renowned for its style, expertise, reliability and accountability, delivering success for event owners, organisers and premium brands.

Hickory will be working with the prestigious Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open being held at the scenic Dundonald Links course from 28 to 31 July. The tournament is an integral part of the golfing calendar, sitting on both the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA. It attracts top women golfers, and fans, from across the world.

This is the second year that Hickory will run all of the bars across the popular Fringe by the Sea Festival that takes place in North Berwick from 5 to 14 August. Its eclectic line-up ranging from music to comedy this year includes big names such as the Happy Mondays, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Great British Sewing Bee judge Esme Young.

Hickory is committed to investing in its loyal workforce through its in-house training programme that encourages people to have a long-term future in the hospitality industry. It is also working towards ISO9001.

It has also scooped several awards over the years. Having won the accolade of Food and Drink Company of the Year at Insider’s Made in Scotland awards, Hickory has this year been named a finalist in the Best Scottish (Independent Business) category at the Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards

Stephanie Stubbs added: “Our business continues to expand and our outlook for the future is bright. We’re also really pleased to have been appointed by the high-profile Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open and to work with Fringe by the Sea Festival for the second year running, building on the successful working relationship we have created.

“We’re committed to growing Hickory further and have more new appointments in the pipeline. Our service is recognised as second-to-none, and we must thank our loyal teams.”

Rory Steel, Director of Fringe by the Sea, said: “We didn’t hesitate in appointing Hickory to work with us again this year to deliver another great festival. Hickory has become an integral part of our success, keeping our customers happy with excellent service and a high-quality drinks provision.”

Hickory will continue to expand its festival-style offering supporting large-scale events, including the provision of innovative seasonal catering and styling for the Borders Book Festival, bars for the Scottish Open Golf Tournament at The Renaissance Club and the Royal Highland Show. It also delivers events at an extensive and eclectic portfolio of venues across Scotland, including the Assembly Rooms, Dovecot Studios, Newhall Estate, Neidpath Castle and Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh. It exclusively operates the new Cairns Farm Estate in the Pentland Hills and Eskmills Venue on the outskirts of Edinburgh. Hickory is on course to almost double its turnover to £4.5 million this year.

With an emphasis on sustainability, Hickory’s mission is to deliver Scotland’s best events and hospitality experiences. This is achieved by providing the best quality ingredients that are sourced locally by their professional culinary team and delivering the best quality seasonal food.