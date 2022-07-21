Passengers haul luggage over tracks after train failure on UK’s hottest day

PASSENGERS were forced to haul luggage across train tracks after a Stansted Express train broke down on the hottest day in UK history.

A shocking video shows over a hundred rail users having to make the journey to the nearest station by foot on Tuesday as temperatures reached up to 40oC.

With the carriage doors locked shut due to an electronic failure, everyone on board had to depart through the driver’s cabin at around 6pm.

One woman is shown struggling with how to descend from the lofty cabin, with rail staff helping her to place her feet correctly.

Police then usher the crowd to walk in between the rail tracks while they wheel all their holiday luggage across the bumpy surface.

Passengers are then shown waiting on a bus which customers claim did not arrive after several hours.

Instead many passengers allegedly had to pay extra for taxis.

The searing heat took its toll on the crowd who alleged they were only provided with ‘warm tap water‘ by rail staff.

Speaking today, Gloria, 35, a passenger on the train, said: “We were coming back from our holiday in Madeira in Portugal.

“We jumped on the first train heading to Liverpool Street and then, in the middle of the journey, the train just stopped.

“The lights went off, the air-con went off, the lights by the doors went off.

“They were trying to get the train back on for 20/25 minutes before they told us we were going to have to get off.

“The next station was about 300 metres away. They said the power was not working in the area so the train couldn’t get us there.

“They told us a bus would be coming to get us, but after the whole journey from getting on the train to getting home was approaching five hours, we decided to spend another £40 on a taxi. This was an expense we weren’t expecting.

“I was more worried for the kids – there were a lot of kids. And people with huge suitcases.

“We were given tap water which was good in the heat, but it was very warm.

“It was so hot, almost 40 degrees! We were sweating a lot and definitely needed water.”

Gloria posted about the incident on TikTok yesterday where her videos have attracted almost 190,000 views.

Hundreds of viewers left comments after being left shocked by the footage.

One said: “Omg, I can’t believe it! Seriously?”

Another wrote: “I know the country has been collapsing for a while, but now it’s in ruins,”

A third, who claimed to be a passenger, commented: “I was on this train. The whole endeavour getting home was hell.”

A fourth said: “Glad you’re all safe.”

Record temperatures in the UK caused havoc for rail companies, with cancellations across the country.

Network Rail have since launched an urgent review of its infrastructure, pleading with experts to “heat-proof” the country’s rail lines.