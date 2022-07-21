PREVIEW- Bilal Zafar- CARE

A job, a care home and the upper class. This intriguing trio brings Bilal Zafars’ latest fringe comedy show to life.

Zafar promises to amuse the Fringe as he looks back at his year-long care worker experience.

Bilal Zafar returns to the fringe this year, image supplied by Leslie Byron Pitt

‘CARE’ reveals unconventional anecdotes on how his 21-year-old self handled elderly truants and hostage-style situations between workers and residents.

The British comedian won the Hackney Empire New Act of The Year Award and was in the run for the Edinburgh Fringe Comedy Awards Best Newcomer in 2016.

He has taken three solo shows to Edinburgh and toured them around the UK including runs at London’s Soho Theatre.

He has featured multiple times in different BBC shows, and in 2020 he earned virtual recognition for his Twitch comedy series HOT PEPPSY.

He has also appeared in Paul Feig’s film ‘Last Christmas’ acting alongside Emma Thompson and Emilia Clarke.

‘Care’ will be ready to crack you up from the 3rd of August at Underbelly: Jersey.