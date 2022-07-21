PREVIEW- The Easy Rollers- Drop Me Off In Harlem

While you may have seen them at a gig, lindy pop event or music festival, The Easy Rollers have another way to present the music they play.

Drop Me Off In Harlem is very much a ‘show’ rather than just an ordinary gig, featuring songs put together by historical, musical or comic segues involving the whole band.

The Easy Rollers offer audiences an authentic underground speakeasy experience and the opportunity to discover more about the post-Prohibition era and jazz during the Great Depression.

The Easy Rollers, image supplied by The Easy Rollers via Edinburgh Festival Fringe press office.

Expect to hear favourites by composers such as Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein. alongside songs made famous by The Boswell Sisters, Ruth Etting, Lee Morse, Annette Hanshaw, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Gene Austin, Margaret Young, Helen Morgan, Paul Whiteman, Fats Waller & Cab Calloway.

Hosted by the Jazz Bar since 2017, The Easy Rollers have sold out multiple shows and were a ‘recommended show’ by Fringe Review in 2019.

The Easy Rollers are a group of seven award winning musicians and have been playing music from The Jazz Age (1920-1933) and The Swing Era (1933–1947) for the past five years in jazz festivals and theatres all around the UK.

The band brings authenticity and charm when performing the music of this era, appealing to a wide range of audiences with a fun and energetic show.

Pianist Alex Hill said: “It’s the closest thing you’ll get to truly experiencing what it was like to party in the Prohibition era.”

Since 2016, The Easy Rollers have featured at Manchester Jazz Festival, Cheltenham Jazz Festival, Lake District Summer Music, Buxton International Festival, Manchester Day, Brecon Jazz Festival & Marsden Jazz Festival.