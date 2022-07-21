Scots museum set to welcome new Doctor Who exhibit

THE NATIONAL Museum of Scotland is set to welcome a new Doctor Who exhibit in the hopes of showing the series from a scientific perspective.

The Scottish premiere of Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder will take place at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh this December.

The new exhibition, which runs from 10th December 2022 to 1st May 2023, will explore the science behind the television series and will give fans a chance to experience the Doctor’s adventures from a scientific perspective.

Produced by experiential design experts Sarner International under license from BBC Studios, the exhibition invites fans to explore the role science has played in the long-running show.

The exhibition will offer the chance to get up close to some of the characters and villains from across the show’s history. (C) Duncan McGlynn (Image supplied with release by National Museums Scotland)

The eight zones set within this educational exhibition cover a diverse selection of exciting scientific topics while drawing in content from across the full canon of Doctor Who.

A range of hands-on immersive experiences and interactive features take visitors on a journey through Cosmic Curiosities, a TARDIS Tech room and the science behind time travel.

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder will offer a thrilling exploration of science for both established fans of the TV show and newcomers alike.

The exhibition premiered at National Museums Liverpool’s World Museum, where it will run until 30th October.

Alison Cromarty, Head of Exhibitions & Design at National Museums Scotland, said: “We are tremendously excited to be bringing this exhibition to Scotland.

“From the wonder of the science fiction of the TV show to our present-day understanding of the big scientific topics it touches on, there is something for everyone.”

Ed Cookson, Projects Director, Sarner International: “For almost 60 years Doctor Who has been exploring mind-bending scientific developments.

“The iconic characters, monsters, stories, and settings of the television series provide a perfect guide through the wondrous worlds of space, time and science.”

Doctor Who has strong Scottish connections, with three Scots to date having played the role of The Doctor.

Sylvester McCoy, David Tennant and Peter Capaldi (the Seventh, Tenth and Twelfth Doctors respectively) have all played the starring role, with a fourth, Ncuti Gatwa, recently announced as the new Doctor.

Other notable cast members have included Companions Karen Gillan and Neve McIntosh as well as Michelle Gomez as Missy (The Master), with Alan Cumming having also appeared recently as King James VI & I.

Another Scot, Steven Moffat, was showrunner from 2008 to 2017.

The show has featured several other Scottish icons with The Loch Ness Monster appearing in 1975’s Terror of the Zygons with Tom Baker, while the Picts featured along with the 9th Legion of the Roman army in 2017’s The Eaters of Light.

Other episodes set in Scotland include 2006’s Tooth and Claw, set in the Highlands and Under the Lake/Before the Flood from 2015, set in Caithness.