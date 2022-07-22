Home Bargains apologises after candle explosion in customer’s home

HOME BARGAINS has apologised after one of their candles exploded in a customer’s living room – ‘causing £1,500 worth of damage’.

The customer, who wished to remain anonymous, said the candle had only been burning for 20 minutes before it burst into flames earlier this month.

The 35-year-old had popped outside for ten minutes to hang up her washing at her home in St Helens, Merseyside when the candle went on fire.

The customer’s side board was completely ruined.

She was horrified after turning around in her garden to see black smoke and fire filling her house.

She immediately called the fire brigade who arrived and managed to extinguish the flames.

However, she claims the incident has left her with around £1,500 worth of damage due to the fire ruining her sideboard, chair and walls.

The customer complained to Home Bargains where she had bought it from just days before – and was told she shouldn’t have left it unattended.

A spokeswoman for the company later apologised for the distress caused by the incident and said they had launched an investigation.

Speaking today, the woman said: “I lit the candle and then went out to do some washing and pick up some toys.

“I was away for no longer than 10 minutes and I made sure to shut the door.”

“I turned around to go inside and saw my house was on fire. Because the candle exploded, it made for disgusting black smoke.

“I rang the fire brigade. They said they’re seeing more and more fires from candles and that they shouldn’t be in glass. They could tell it was an explosion.

“The whole house needs done. A new sideboard has cost £800. A new chair was £600. We had to get paint. We’ve had to have everything professionally cleaned.

“I feel really lucky that my kids, aged 9 and 6, weren’t home. The chair that my son sits on was right next to where the candle exploded.

“They could have been scarred, burnt, blinded or dead. It’s a relief to know that they were away from it all.”

The small business owner posted about the incident on Facebook on the day of the incident.

She said: “Didn’t think exploding candles were a real thing… turns out I was wrong.

“Just in case anyone has one of these candles – please bin them. First time I had them lit. The fire brigade, said the glass got too hot and smashed.”

The post has attracted hundreds of comments from shocked social media users.

One said: “Having lived through a house fire as a child and got out safely, the main thing is you’re ok, definitely a lesson for you and others.”

Another wrote: “I have candles like these but never light them. Now they will definitely stay that way.”

A third commented: “This is exactly why (as a candle maker) I refuse to use glass containers for candles”

The smoke damage spread across the house.

A fourth added: “My husband is a fireman and this is why he said candles are banned in our house. Glad you are all okay.”

While a fifth person said: “My mum/partner had a bad house fire lately. And they think it was caused by the same thing. Keep seeing vids and pics like this. Blooming scary!”

An email to the customer from a member of staff at the company read: “After reading through your original email it does state that you had left the candle burning unattended for 20 minutes while doing other things around the house.

“It states on the label that the candle is not to be left burning unattended while in use.”

A spokesperson for Home Bargains today said: “Product and customer safety will always be our top priority.

“We are very sorry to hear of this complaint and the distress it has caused.

“We continue to liaise with the customer to investigate and best resolve the matter.”

There are more than a thousand house fires started by candles every year in the UK.

ENDS